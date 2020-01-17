Queen Elizabeth's biggest moments, from ascending the throne to an assassination attempt

For almost 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II has led the charge as the queen of the United Kingdom in true royal fashion.

Throughout her time on the throne, the queen has experienced wonderful highs — including the birth of her children — to terrifying lows — like an assassination attempt.

With tensions brewing within the royal family over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s shocking departure, the queen handled the situation with her classic, well-articulated poise.

Here are some of Queen Elizabeth’s biggest moments.

Marrying Philip despite family orders, 1947

Against her family’s wishes, Elizabeth became engaged to Prince Philip at the mere age of 21.

The engagement was not well received by the royal family given Philip’s poor financial standing and the fact that he was not born in the United Kingdom.

Philip, who was born Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, was born in Mon Repos — a villa on the island of Corfu, Greece. Given his status as an outsider, the royal family was not kind to him initially.

Historian Piers Brandon noted that “They thought Philip was not a gentleman. They thought he was rude, un-mannerly and arrogant. ... They suspected he might be unfaithful to her.”

“They didn’t like Philip and they were beastly to him,” royal historian Christopher Wilson further noted.

Most notably, Elizabeth kept her last name of Windsor, bucking the custom that a wife must take her husband’s surname upon marriage. The two wed on Nov. 20, 1947.

Queen Elizabeth becomes a mom, 1948

On Nov. 14, 1948, almost a year after her marriage Elizabeth gave birth to her first child, Charles, Prince of Wales.

Better known as Prince Charles, he is the current heir apparent to the throne and is also the longest-serving Prince of Wales — serving since 1958.

Charles would go on to marry Lady Diana Spencer — later Princess Diana — and co-parent future Princes Harry and William.

Elizabeth would go on to have three more children — Princess Anne, 69, Prince Andrew, 59 and Prince Edward, 55.

Ascending the throne, 1952

Following a period of declining health, Elizabeth’s father, King George VI died from various health complications — giving way to Elizabeth’s immediate accession to the throne.

At the time of her father’s death, Elizabeth and Philip were on a tour of Kenya. When word was received of King George’s death, Elizabeth and Philip quickly returned home to assume their duties.

Queen Elizabeth’s coronation took place on June 2, 1953 — over a year after her father’s death, following tradition of allowing appropriate time to pass before ascending the throne.

Attempted assassination, 1981

In 1981, 17-year-old Marcus Sarjeant fired six shots toward the queen’s direction amid a royal tour of New Zealand. The queen’s guards and police were quickly able to subdue the shooter.

Elizabeth was riding her treasured horse, Burmese, into the Horse Guards Parade when the shooting took place.

What was remarkable was Elizabeth’s handling of the situation. Though the queen was initially startled, she quickly regained composure and calmed Burmese down despite the attempt on her life.

Tribute to Diana, 1997

Following the death of Princess Diana, many felt that the royal family reacted coldly before Elizabeth stepped up and changed the public’s perception.

In a live televised broadcast, Elizabeth bowed to Diana’s coffin and paid tribute to the fallen Princess.

"In good times and bad, she never lost her capacity to smile and laugh, nor to inspire others with her warmth and kindness," Elizabeth said on Diana. "I admired and respected her for her energy and commitment to others, and especially for her devotion to her two boys."

Sapphire Jubilee, 2017

Queen Elizabeth’s sapphire jubilee took place in February 2017 in celebration of her 65th year on the throne.

In honor of her big milestone, the world’s longest-reigning monarch celebrated in relative privacy — opting to fall back at Sandringham House for a quiet reflection on the anniversary of her father’s death.

Elizabeth is the first British royal to have a sapphire jubilee.