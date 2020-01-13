Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hiding out at Canadian billionaire Frank Giustra's mansion: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been reportedly seeking solace in Canada over the past few weeks.

The couple, who revealed they will be spending more time in North America in the future, enjoyed the Christmas holiday in a multi-million dollar waterfront mansion on Vancouver Island with their seven-month-old son, Archie, and the Duchess of Sussex's mother, Doria Ragland.

Now, it's been revealed that the home is reportedly owned by Canadian billionaire Frank Giustra, who has political ties to the Clinton family. According to Page Six, he's a former stockbroker who co-founded the movie studio Lionsgate and is one of the biggest donors to the Clinton Foundation.

In 2005, he and President Bill Clinton traveled to Kazakhstan together and met with the controversial leader of the former Soviet republic. Only days later, Giustra bought shares of the country's state-run uranium mine and the deal was valued at more than $3 billion.

Then, months after the acquisition, Giustra reportedly donated $31.3 million to the Clinton Foundation and promised he'd give another $100 million.

After the transaction was criticized, Giustra and Clinton denied that the former U.S. president helped cement the Kazakhstan deal and Giustra went on to divest himself of the assets.

Later on in 2016, when Hillary Clinton was running for president, leaked emails from her campaign chairman, John Podesta, confirmed that Giustra and Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim donated $20 million in 2010 to the Clinton Foundation, which helped set up the for-profit Haiti Development Fund.

The fund was supposed to provide give seed money to Haitian entrepreneurs after the country's devastating earthquake, but, according to reports at the time, there is “almost nothing in the public record," per Page Six.

Giustra, at the time, told Canada’s National Post that the controversy was “insanity … a f–king circus... I’m like, seriously, folks? I’m giving away money. There’s a campaign, a political campaign. Anybody with half a brain would know what’s happening.”

It was Grammy-winning music producer David Foster who helped arrange the Duke and Duchess' stay in Canada.

Foster told the DailyMail, "I felt honored that I was able to help Meghan there because I'm a Canadian and we're a commonwealth country. It's important to us, so I grew up with that kind of sentiment."

"I was really happy to be able to help them to find a respite just to take a little time off," he added. Foster said he had no idea if they were paying a fee to rent but was happy to make the connection between the two parties.

"The owner has allowed this to happen through me, and I was happy to facilitate," he explained. "I don't know what their next plans are, but I know that it was reinvigorating for them to spend some downtime. This is a great testament to my hometown of Victoria that they were able to go under the radar for so long."