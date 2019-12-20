Expand / Collapse search
Prince Philip, 98, admitted to London hospital for 'pre-existing condition'

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital and is expected to be treated in the days ahead of the Christmas holiday, Fox News has confirmed.

A rep for Buckingham Palace told Fox News that the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, is being treated for a "pre-existing condition" and is anticipated to remain in the hospital for the next "few days."

The palace rep added that Prince Philip's admission was a "precautionary measure," and that the royal "did not travel in an ambulance."

"He walked into the hospital unaided and currently is expected to be there for a few days."

The palace added that Queen Elizabeth II traveled to Sandringham on Friday and is expected to stay there.

"Her plans have not changed," the rep confirmed to Fox News.

Story developing.