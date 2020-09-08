Princess Sofia of Sweden reveals whether she would ever consider a ‘Megxit’ like Meghan Markle

Princess Sofia, a former reality TV star, has wondered whether she would ever pull a “Megxit.”

The 35-year-old, who is married to Prince Carl Philip of Sweden, appeared in a new documentary that aired on Sweden’s TV4 titled “Princess Sofia: Project Playground.” In the special, the princess was asked whether she would consider stepping back as a senior member of the royal family, just like Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, former American actress Meghan Markle.

“No. Not really,” said the mother of two, as quoted by Royal Central. “I think I have found such a fantastic balance, and I really see it as a positive that I have made it through these stormy years. It is such a huge advantage, in that we have the opportunity to stand a little in both worlds.”

The couple tied the knot in 2015 and are now proud parents of 4-year-old Prince Alexander and 3-year-old Prince Gabriel.

Before her life as a royal, Sofia founded Project Playground with her friend Frida Vesterberg in 2010, People magazine reported. According to the outlet, the charity aims to offer children, often victims of neglect, abuse and domestic violence, a safe space to grow and develop.

Sofia served as secretary-general of Project Playground until 2015. However, the outlet noted she has played an active role as honorary chair and is passionate about expanding their initiative.

Sofia has also worked as a waitress and model. During her teenage years, she served as a volunteer and aid worker in South Africa, Senegal and Ghana. The outlet shared that the documentary was filmed in Cape Town in January.

“Since I became a princess, I have been through many identity crises,” Sofia admitted. “Here in South Africa I have a type of identity, and when I come home, I have something else. Here I am allowed to be who I want to be.”

Sofia recalled the “huge hate storm” she endured in 2018 when her relationship with the Duke of Värmland, 41, became public.

“When my relationship with Carl Philip became public, I was greeted by a huge hate storm,” Sofia told Sweden’s TV4 at the time, as reported by U.K.’s Daily Mail. “People had opinions about me and my relationship, and more. It surprised me and knocked me over for a period of time. It was very tough. People had comments on everything possible, on what I do and how I look.”

The outlet added Sofia’s experience with online bullying compelled her to combat hate speech through the Prince Couple’s Foundation, which was founded on her wedding day.

Sofia added that she and her husband intend on creating “an open dialogue” with their sons about the issue of online bullying.

“We have said that we plan to always have an open dialogue on the level of our children,” she explained. “It is partly about giving our children the tools … to deal with life in general. Also, the network they have is very important.”

Carl Philip and Sofia reportedly met at a nightclub in Stockholm after he ended his relationship with publicist Emma Pernauld, whom he dated for a decade. Sofia told TV4 in 2015 they met through mutual friends.

Sofia was slammed by the press for being a reality TV star and model. And while the pair were initially shy around each other, she described their first encounter as “love at first sight.”

“The first thing I noticed about Carl Philip was that he seemed very humble,” said Sofia. “When I got to know him, I saw that he was incredibly natural, very intelligent and very humble.”

Carl Philip, who is third in line to the Swedish royal throne, felt the same way.

“Above all, she’s beautiful and has beautiful eyes,” he said. “But she’s also a fantastic person. She’s down to earth and has a wonderful personality. There are so many good things to say about her.”

“I don’t think I knew the magic of love before I met Sofia,” added Carl Philip. “But ever since I met her, I’ve seen how love can change a person.”

“I completely agree,” said Sofia. “Carl Philip is definitely the right person for me. He’s my best friend.”

Sofia revealed she was eager to use her new royal status for good.

“In my new role, I’m hoping to focus on issues that are important in society, to do good,” she said. “For example with the wedding, we’ve created a foundation that supports children and young people.”