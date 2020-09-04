Queen Elizabeth is turning her Sandringham estate into drive-in movie theater

The coronavirus pandemic shuttered movie theaters around the world earlier this year, and while some have reopened in various locations, Queen Elizabeth's estate is stepping in to provide quite the unique experience for those looking to catch a flick.

The Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, where the monarch retreats during the winter, will transition into a drive-in movie theater later this month.

According to the estate's official website, moviegoers can catch an array of movies during the weekend of Sept. 25. Tickets are currently available for purchase. Family-friendly movies such as "Toy Story" and "Moana" will be streamed in addition to more recent box office smashes like "A Star is Born" and "1917." Tickets cost around $40.

The estate's website states that a pop-up bar with a selection of soft drinks, alcoholic beverages and snacks will be available for attendees.

Additionally, social distance guidelines will be in place so cars have "ample room" if attendees want to stretch their legs outside of their cars.

Like any of the royal palaces, Sandringham Estate is open to the public, although COVID-19 has brought on some new changes. According to the website, the estate's country park is now open and the facility's House and Gardens now operate on an online booking system only.

Sandringham Estate is approximately 100 miles outside of London. While it serves as her home during the holiday season, the 94-year-old monarch and her husband, Prince Philip, are currently residing at their Balmoral Estate in Scotland.