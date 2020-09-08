Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pay back $3.2M in taxpayer money for Frogmore Cottage renovations

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have repaid $3.2 million in British taxpayers' money that was used to renovate their Frogmore Cottage in the United Kingdom.

The amount translates to 2.4 million pounds in the U.K. The property, located in Windsor, England, was intended for the couple to use before they notoriously walked away from their roles as senior members of the royal family earlier this year.

A spokesman for the couple said Monday that Harry had made a contribution to the Sovereign Grant, the public money that goes to the royal family. He said the contribution “fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage” near Queen Elizabeth II’s Windsor Castle home, west of London.

PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE SPARK OUTRAGE FOR NIXING FUNDRAISER FOR WOUNDED SOLDIERS AFTER SIGNING NETFLIX DEAL, REPORT

Frogmore Cottage will remain the home of Harry and Meghan, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, when they visit the U.K., the rep said.

WHAT HAPPENS TO MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S FROGMORE COTTAGE AFTER THEY STEP BACK AS SENIOR ROYALS

Royal accounts for 2019 show that 2.4 million pounds were spent renovating the house, including structural work, rewiring and new flooring.

The couple's finances were a hot topic of debate following their decision to move from the United Kingdom to North America in early 2020, with Canadians signing a petition demanding the couple to not use taxpayer dollars for security during their time living on Vancouver Island. In January, Meghan and Harry reportedly cut their staff at Frogmore Cottage.

Despite speculation that they wouldn't initially pay back the taxpayer dollars, Harry and Meghan agreed to pay back the money and start paying rent as part of the plans drawn up when they quit as senior working royals in March.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They recently bought a house in Santa Barbara, Calif., and last week announced a deal with Netflix to produce a range of films and series for the streaming service.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.