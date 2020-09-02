Meghan Markle, Prince Harry considered another ‘traditional’ name for son Archie

What’s in a name?

It could be anything if you’re the son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry but according to details released in a biography centered on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s life, the royal pair had considered another name for the famous little one.

They "wanted something traditional, a name that was powerful even without a title in front of it," wrote “Finding Freedom” authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, according to Hello! magazine. "They thought about Archibald for all of one second. ... He was always going to be little Archie."

While the couple settled on a similar moniker in Archie, the former American actress and the British prince used the name to conceptualize a charitable organization they would ultimately launch.

"Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche' - the Greek word meaning 'source of action,'" they told The Telegraph in April. "We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.”

"Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon," the couple said. "We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."

The couple, who stepped back as senior members of the British royal family in March, relocated to California in April. They recently bought a home in the Montecito suburb outside Santa Barbara, Calif. where they set down roots with their 15-month-old toddler.

They plan on becoming financially independent and will also be running their newly created charitable foundation, Archewell.

Additionally, Markle and Harry signed a multiyear production deal with Netflix that will allow them to produce exclusive content, including documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the couple told the New York Times. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.” They added that Netflix’s “unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”

