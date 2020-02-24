Queen Elizabeth sees ‘Megxit’ as ‘damaging to the monarchy,' source claims: ‘This has been rather hurtful'

Queen Elizabeth II is eager for “Megxit” to be “over and done with.”

A source close to Buckingham Palace told royal expert Katie Nicholl that while the reigning monarch, 93, is “publicly supportive” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back as senior royals she “generally doesn’t want to talk about it,” Vanity Fair reported on Monday.

According to the outlet, the source explained Elizabeth fears the ongoing discussions are not only damaging to the monarchy as an institution, but they have reportedly put a strain on personal relationships within the family.

“The queen has been keen to get this resolved because she sees it damaging to the monarchy and on a personal level I think this has been rather hurtful for her,” the source told Nicholl.

“She has got to the point where she doesn’t want to think about it anymore,” added the insider. “She just wants it over and done with.”

The comments come just a day after Buckingham Palace announced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not allowed to use the word “royal” in any branding once they step down from their positions on March 31.

Soon after, the couple issued a statement on Friday announcing they had dropped their plans to trademark “SussexRoyal” and will stop using the branding, which appears on both their website and social media, from spring, U.K.'s Daily Mail reported.

“While the duke and duchess are focused on plans to establish a new nonprofit organization, given the specific UK Government rules surrounding (the) use of the word Royal, it has been therefore agreed that their nonprofit organization, when it is announced this spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation,” said a spokeswoman. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘SussexRoyal’ in any territory post-Spring 2020.”

According to the outlet, the spokeswoman explained the trademark applications were originally filed as “protective measures.”

On Jan. 8, Harry and Markle announced on Instagram that they intended to take “a step back” as senior members of the royal family and instead work independently, splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North American.

U.K.-based media correspondent Neil Sean previously told Fox News that palace aides may not have been prepared for the unexpected announcement.

“The palace aides are working in conjunction with the queen,” he explained. “It’s not lost on anyone that they decided to launch this without the permission of the queen.

The couple’s announcement came in the evening, U.K. time. A source close to the palace told Fox News that palace aides held an emergency meeting before Buckingham Palace officially responded to the couple’s statement on social media.

“Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” one palace spokesman told Fox News. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

The spokesman added that “nothing is being ruled or ruled out.”

A source close to the palace also told Fox News: “Some members of the royal family were not consulted before the duke and duchess’ statement was issued.”

Sean also alleged that a source close to the palace also informed him that Elizabeth “is not best pleased with this news” and “the planning and progression of this will and could take considerably longer than first planned.”

Markle, 38, and Harry 35, said the announcement came “after many months of reflection and internal discussions.”

"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple shared on their Jan. 8 Instagram post. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," they continued. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

The couple added they will continue to work with the reigning monarch, 93, Harry’s father Prince Charles, as well as older brother Prince William.

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."

They will keep their royal titles.