Oprah Winfrey, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Bradley Cooper were among the stars spending the weekend in boats near Sicily for Google's ultra-exclusive annual summit, while Prince Harry reportedly flew in on a private jet to the three-day event.

Winfrey, Perry, Bloom and Cooper were spotted taking rubber boats around the Italian city to the island of Panarea, as motorboats are prohibited in the locale. Once there, they reportedly went swimming and shopping.

The tech juggernaut spent a reported $20 million on this year's three-day "Google Camp," which was held at the swanky Verdura Resort.

This year's event discussed human rights, politics, online privacy and, ironically, climate change.

Prince Harry gave a speech barefoot earlier in the summit, saying he and wife Meghan Markle would have, at maximum, two children (including infant son Archie) to prevent environmental harm.

The couple often travels by private flight. The ginger prince would allegedly need to plant 190 trees to compensate for the CO2 his trip released into the air.

Italian press reports alleged that the Google Campers would arrive in 114 private jets. If 114 private flights were taken from Los Angeles to Palermo, the jets would reportedly release 100,000 kilograms of CO2.

"Google Camp is meant to be a place where influential people get together to discuss how to make the world better,” a source previously griped to the New York Post. “There will likely be discussions about online privacy, politics, human rights, and of course, the environment, which makes it highly ironic that this event requires 114 private jets to happen.”

Perry, a UNICEF climate change ambassador, was reportedly spotted in a Maserati SUV at the event. The vehicle is estimated to get only 15 miles per gallon. She and Bloom allegedly arrived at the event in a mega-yacht belonging to David Geffen.