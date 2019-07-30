Prince Harry says he and Meghan Markle only want two kids 'maximum'

Prince Harry has revealed he only wants "two kids, maximum" in a candid interview for Meghan Markle's Vogue.

The Duke of Sussex opened up about his passion for the younger generation, climate change and his love for nature as he spoke with activist Jane Goodall in the Q&A.

In the heart-to-heart chat, the 34-year-old new dad said: "I think, weirdly, because of the people that I’ve met and the places that I’ve been fortunate enough to go to, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question.

"I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children - two, maximum!

"But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation."

Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed baby Archie in May - gushing over their "amazing" son.

And the new dad said he had noticed he had been continually evolving, adding that he hoped he would be becoming wiser with age.

He added: "You are continually changing, and if you don’t think that every day is a learning process, then life is going to be very tricky for you."

Meghan guest edited the September issue of Vogue, but left herself off the cover over fears she would look "boastful."

She chose to instead focus on 15 women who “break barriers” and the duchess hoped that readers would also be inspired by their work.

The magazine's editor-in-chief Edward Enninful spoke of the Duchess of Sussex’s decision to leave herself off the cover – unlike Kate Middleton, 37, when she appeared in the magazine in June 2016.

He said: “From the very beginning, we talked about the cover - whether she would be on it or not. In the end, she felt that it would be in some ways a 'boastful' thing to do for this particular project.

"She wanted, instead, to focus on the women she admires."

Inside there is also a conversation between Markle, 37, and former first lady Michelle Obama.

One of the 16 photo slots on the front cover is that of a mirror, which encourages the reader to use their own platform for change.

The edition is entitled "Forces For Change," and Buckingham Palace said this highlights "trailblazing change makers, united by their fearlessness in breaking barriers".

This article originally appeared in The Sun.