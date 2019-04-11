Oprah: ‘I have such a beautiful life’, why on earth would I ever run for president?

Oprah Winfrey stopped by “The Daily Show” on Wednesday night and continued to put rumors about a potential 2020 run to rest.

Before wrapping up the interview, Trevor Noah, the host, acknowledged that the last question he was going to ask has been asked before “many times.”

“Is Oprah Winfrey running for president?” Noah asked, causing his audience to roar with applause.

“You don’t even want that to happen,” Winfrey warned everyone.

“Why would you say that?” Noah asked.

“You don’t even want that to happen,” she said. “You know, Gayle, my dearest friend, I thought she was actually serious. Like ‘I think you should do it. You should do it for the country.’ I said, ‘You don’t want that to happen because I have such a beautiful life! I have such a beautiful life! Why would I want to put myself in that?’”

“I know my path and my path isn’t that,” she continued. “But whenever I decide whoever I want to support, I will get behind that person.”

Winfrey sparked plenty of hope among the anti-Trump Resistance in January 2017 when she gave a widely-praised powerhouse speech at the Golden Globes just days before President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

During the “Between the Scenes” segment uploaded on YouTube, the billionaire philanthropist revealed that she is considering opening a second school following the 2007 opening of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa, this time in the United States.