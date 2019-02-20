Oscars 2019 start time, top nominees and everything else you need to know

It’s almost time for Hollywood’s biggest event: the 91st Academy Awards.

Filmmakers, celebrities and Academy members will flock to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles Sunday for the Oscars.

With only 3,400 seats in the auditorium and more than 7,200 total members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, it’s nearly impossible to get tickets to the prestigious event.

If you weren’t one of the lucky few to get a spot, here’s what you need to know ahead of the ceremony.

Where can I watch the Oscars?

To watch the Oscars live, you can tune in at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Red carpet coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.

You can also live stream or watch on demand through ABC’s website and app, depending on where you live and what your TV provider is.

To watch red carpet highlights, you can tune into “Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live” on Twitter.

Who's hosting?

Kevin Hart was initially supposed to host the Oscars, but after years-old homophobic tweets resurfaced on Twitter, he decided to step down.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” he tweeted in December.

The academy did not name a replacement host. This will be the first Oscars ceremony in 30 years to go without a host.

Who are the top nominees?

This year’s most highly-nominated films are “Roma” and “The Favourite,” each with 10 nominations. “A Star is Born” and “Vice” are close behind with eight nominations each. “Black Panther” also did well and was nominated seven times.

Each of those five films was nominated for the highly-coveted Best Picture award, along with “BlacKkKlansman,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Green Book.”

Who are the presenters?

The first round of presenters for the Oscars was announced on February 4 by Oscars producers Donna Gigliotti and co-producer Glenn Weiss.

Presenters in the first round include “Crazy Rich Asians” star Awkwafina, writer and comedian Tina Fey and “Avengers” actor Chris Evans.

Daniel Craig, Whoopi Goldberg, Brie Larson, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu will also be presenting.

The second round of presenters, who were announced a week later, include “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman, “Game of Thrones” actress Emilia Clarke and “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” actress Melissa McCarthy, who was also nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Javier Bardem, Angela Bassett, Laura Dern, Samuel L. Jackson, Stephan James, Keegan-Michael Key, KiKi Layne, James McAvoy, Jason Momoa and Sarah Paulson will also present.

All four actors and actresses who won Oscars last year will also be presenting, including Gary Oldman who won for his performance in “Darkest Hour," Allison Janney who won for her part in “I, Tonya," Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell who both won for their roles in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Sam Rockwell has been nominated again this year for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in “Vice”

Other presenters include Elsie Fisher, Danai Gurira, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Keaton, Helen Mirren, John Mulaney, Tyler Perry, Pharrell Williams, Krysten Ritter, Paul Rudd and Michelle Yeoh.

How long will the ceremony be?

In an attempt to make the notoriously long broadcast shorter, the academy announced earlier this month that four categories would be announced during commercial breaks. The categories were: cinematography, film editing, live-action short and make-up and hairstyling.

After an outcry from celebrities including George Clooney, Quentin Tarantino and Guillermo del Toro, the academy reversed their decision.

Though the longest-aired ceremony lasted longer 4 hours and 23 minutes in 2002, according to Deadline. The academy now makes an effort to ensure the ceremony won’t be much longer than three hours, Slate reports.

How many categories are there?

The academy was going to premiere a new “popular” category at this year’s Oscars, but eventually changed its mind and decided to postpone the decision.

Members of the board of governors will continue to discuss the idea, though they did not give a timeline for when they would implement the new category.

Without the newest category, the Oscars ceremony will see 24 awards presented this year.