Oscars' most scandalous outfits, from Cher's headdress to Bjork's white swan gown

The best part of any awards show is the chance to see all the beautiful — and often scandalous — outfits on the red carpet and the Oscars is no exception.

With millions of viewers worldwide watching the Academy Awards, celebrities have a chance to take risks and either amaze or confuse fans with their outfits.

Ahead of the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, here are some of the most outrageous outfits in Oscars history.

Barbra Streisand in 1969

For her first-ever night at the Oscars in 1969, Barbra Streisand made waves by wearing a sequined pantsuit that turned out to be sheer under bright lights.

“I had no idea that when the lights hit that outfit, it would become transparent!” she told W Magazine.

That year she tied for Best Actress with Katharine Hepburn. Streisand won for her role in “Funny Girl” and Hepburn won for her role on “The Lion in Winter.”

Edy Williams in 1986

Actress Edy Williams was known for her scandalous and outrageous outfits — and her appearance on the 1986 Oscars red carpet, basically only wearing pearls, was no exception.

Cher in 1986

One of the most iconic outfits in Oscars history is Cher’s two-piece showgirl ensemble, complete with headdress from 1986. The beaded outfit was designed by Bob Mackie.

Though she wasn’t nominated that year, Cher presented the award for Best Supporting Actor, though she admitted later she regretted it.

“I knew some people in the Academy didn’t think that I was a serious actress,” she told Vogue. “I always felt a bit sad that I presented Don Ameche with his Best Supporting Actor Award in that outfit. It seemed to make him a little nervous.”

Lizzy Gardiner in 1995

In 1995, Australian costume designers Lizzy Gardiner and Tim Chappel were nominated for their work on "The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert." Because they didn’t think they would win, Gardiner wore a dress they had designed that hadn’t made it into the film — made of American Express gold cards.

"They all had my name on them, and I joined all the cards together with wire. Full length, and [it] was split almost to the waist because there was no other way of doing it. I had gold underwear on, and off I went," Gardiner told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Gardiner and Chappel won that year for Best Costume Design. Gardiner’s dress is currently on display at the National Gallery of Victoria.

Matt Stone and Trey Parker in 2000

“South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker wore their own statement pieces in 2000 when they spoofed iconic dresses worn by Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow. Stone wore a pink dress after Paltrow’s 1999 Oscars ensemble and Parker wore a copy of Lopez’s famous Grammys gown from 2000.

Stone told The Hollywood Reporter the dresses weren’t easy to spoof, though.

“It takes a lot of energy to be that rebellious,” he said. “It took so much energy to get those dresses made and all that stuff. We were so, like, punk rock — you know, like, against all of that stuff.”

Charlize Theron in 2000

In 2000, Charlize Theron wore a sheer, backless tangerine dress that she said later wound up hurting her career.

"I can't tell you how many times I've auditioned for a role, only to have my agent come back and say, ‘Listen, Charlize, they saw you in the orange dress and they don't think you can do it,’” she told The Baltimore Sun in 2004.

Bjork in 2001

In 2001, Icelandic pop singer Bjork was nominated for Best Original Song for “I’ve Seen It All.” Even though she lost the award to Bob Dylan’s “Things Have Changed,” Bjork still made history by wearing an outfit that looked like a dead swan draped around the singer’s neck.

In 2015, the white swan dress was honored at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, the New York Post reported.

Gwyneth Paltrow in 2002

In an attempt to bring a “little bit of punk to the Oscars” in 2002, Gwyneth Paltrow wore a sheer-topped Alexander McQueen with no bra. She later apologized for her fashion decision in a 2013 GOOP newsletter.

“There were a few issues; I still love the dress itself but I should have worn a bra and I should have just had simple beachy hair and less makeup. Then, it would have worked as I wanted it to - a little bit of punk at the Oscars,” she wrote.

Sacha Baron Cohen in 2012

Dressed as his character from "The Dictator" on the red carpet in 2012, comedian Sacha Baron Cohen poured what he said were the ashes of Kim Jong-il on red carpet host Ryan Seacrest.

On his radio show the next day, Seacrest revealed he hadn’t been told about the prank beforehand.

Angelina Jolie in 2012

Angelina Jolie made quite a statement in her Oscars outfit in 2012. The slit on her black Versace gown revealed almost her entire right leg and her power pose even went viral.