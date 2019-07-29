Nicole Kidman's daughters land voice roles in 'Angry Birds 2'

Nicole Kidman's daughters are getting their first taste of Hollywood.

The "Big Little Lies" star's two youngest daughters, Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 8, will voice characters in the upcoming animated sequel film "The Angy Birds Movie 2." The children, who Kidman raises with husband Keith Urban, are set to appear as two colorful baby hatchlings.

Both daughters can be briefly heard in the movie's latest trailer, where Sunday voices a small yellow chick, while Faith's character appears to be a similarly-sized purple baby bird.

The movie is a sequel to 2016's "The Angry Birds Movie," which, in turn, was adapted from the popular mobile game of the same name.

Although Sunday and Faith are new to the big screen, the pair have had their share of the spotlight on television, when they made brief cameos alongside their mother in the latest season of HBO's "Big Little Lies." The two were listed as "school children" in the show's credits.

In an appearance on "Good Morning America" back in June, Kidman discussed her daughters' new foray into acting, adding that spending time with her kids at work was a "wonderful" experience.

"There's something wonderful about bringing your children to work and them seeing what you do and them being a part of it," the actress told GMA.

Additionally, Kidman revealed to Vanity Fair that her daughters have both taken an interest in the arts, with Faith picking up the violin, and Sunday expressing a particular interest in acting, as well as learning piano. However, Kidman insists her daughters' interests are not because of her influence.

"You can’t really get kids into anything, I’ve realized," she told the magazine. "You can push them a bit, but motivation is a really hard thing. I mean, nobody motivated me to be an actor; if anything they tried to deter me."

"The Angry Birds Movie 2" soars into theaters on August 16, with Sunday and Faith starring alongside other voice actors Jason Sudeikis, Awkwafina, Peter Dinklage, Nicki Minaj, and more.