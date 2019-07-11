Nicole Kidman gets her first dog: 'Been waiting my whole life for this!'

Nicole Kidman has a new best friend!

The veteran actress posted a photo to Instagram on Wednesday, revealing the newest member of her family.

"My first puppy... actually my first dog. Been waiting my whole life for this!" she captioned the photo, along with a dog emoji.

Kidman has not revealed the new puppy's name as of yet, but the adorable pet joins the "Big Little Lies" star's growing family, which includes husband and country singer Keith Urban, along with their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 8.

Although Kidman has showed off her parenting skills in dozens of movies over the years, she rarely posts glimpses of her actual family at home. Earlier this week, however, the Oscar-winner posted a rare photo of her children during a trip to Paris, in honor of Sunday's recent birthday.

In a May cover story for Vanity Fair, Kidman discussed her parenting philosophies and confessed she prevents her children from using social media.

“They don’t have a phone and I don’t allow them to have an Instagram," Kidman said of her daughters.

The actress also revealed her children have taken an interest in the arts, with Faith taking up the violin, and Sunday expressing an interest in acting, as well as learning piano. However, Kidman insists her daughters' interests are not because of her influence.

"You can’t really get kids into anything, I’ve realized," she told the magazine. "You can push them a bit, but motivation is a really hard thing. I mean, nobody motivated me to be an actor; if anything they tried to deter me."