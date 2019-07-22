Nicole Kidman says Keith Urban's lyrics 'she's a maniac in the bed' are 'a little embarrassing'

Nicole Kidman doesn't like to give Keith Urban rules when it comes to his music, but there was a recent song penned by her country crooner husband that made the actress blush.

In Urban's song "Gemini," which was released last year, he sings: "She's a maniac in the bed, but a brainiac in the head."

The Australian actress was asked in a new interview about how she felt when Urban chose to write about their sex life.

"I don't sensor his art, but it is a little embarrassing," Kidman told KIIS FM's Kyle And Jackie O show.

But she said she prefers that to: "It's better than saying 'God, I'm so bored. Make an effort, Nicole!'"

Later in the country tune, Urban sings: "She's waking to make love in the middle of the night."

And when host Kyle Sandilands asked if Urban's lyrics were true, Kidman replied: "No, what?! You're making that up, Kyle. Shut up. I'm not answering that, that's outrageous."

The couple recently celebrated 13 years of marriage by sharing adoring messages to each other on social media.

For the "We Were" crooner's part, he posted a photo of the couple which features Urban with his arms wrapped around Kidman, 52.

"Thirteen years of magic , music, romance, wild adventures, and the ongoing discovery of pure love. Happy Anniversary Babygirl. xxxx - KU‬," he captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, the "Big Little Lies" actress posted a photo which shows Urban, 51, sweetly kissing Kidman on her forehead. "...love ❤️ Happy Anniversary Baby," she wrote alongside the snap.

The couple tied the knot in 2006. They share two kids: daughters Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 8.

Earlier this year, Kidman shared a heartwarming story of the moment she knew that Urban was the one she wanted to marry and settle down with.

Speaking to People magazine at the time, the star talked about a time back in 2005 after she’d only recently met Urban at an event in Los Angeles. The duo grew closer in the following months before the country singer made a grand, romantic gesture to prove his affection.

“It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York,” she told the outlet. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.’”