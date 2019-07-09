Nicole Kidman shares rare snap of her kids in Paris to celebrate daughter's 11th birthday

Actress Nicole Kidman shared a rare photo of her kids to celebrate daughter Sunday Rose’s 11th birthday.

The 52-year-old “Big Little Lies” actress shared the snap of her daughters on Instagram to mark the big occasion. Kidman, and her country singer husband, Keith Urban, don’t typically share images of their children on social media. Even for the birthday snap exception, Sunday Rose and her sister, Faith, 8, are seen mostly in silhouette as they stare through the clock at Paris’ Musee d’Orsay.

“Happy Birthday darling Sunday #Paris,” Kidman wrote in the image’s caption.

According to Us Weekly, Kidman and Urban were in France to attend the second wedding of her “Big Little Lies” co-star Zoe Kravitz to her new husband, actor Karl Glusman. Urban, 51, shared a selfie of himself posing in front of the iconic Arc de Triomphe with the caption: “Summer in Paris - does it get any better ?!!!! Merci.”

Kidman previously opened up to Vanity Fair about her marriage and how she and the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer raise their kids out of the limelight.

“They don’t have a phone and I don’t allow them to have an Instagram," Kidman said of her children.

However, she did reveal that Sunday is expressing an interest in acting, but the Oscar-winner insists she had nothing to do with it.

"You can’t really get kids into anything, I’ve realized. You can push them a bit, but motivation is a really hard thing. I mean, nobody motivated me to be an actor; if anything they tried to deter me," she explained.