Nick Cordero's wife gives health update on his health struggles following COVID-19 battle

Nick Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, shared an update on his health condition as he continues to battle a nasty lung infection brought on by his prolonged fight with COVID-19.

Kloots revealed on Instagram over the weekend that her husband has seen yet another setback in his health. He was hospitalized in March after testing positive for the coronavirus and, since then, has experienced a myriad of setbacks that have included mini-strokes and the amputation of his leg. In her Instagram Story Monday, Kloots gave some more details on how his ongoing health battle is progressing.

“Nick is doing slightly better than yesterday. He is still very sick and battling a lot," Kloots wrote in an all-text post. "They turned him to a proning position today to open his airways. He has had this before and it helped a lot."

She added: “They also cleaned his lungs out again to help fight the infection.”

The fitness instructor has been updating her followers on social media regularly with information about her husband’s health battle. Each day she asks fans for their prayers and encourages them to dance to Cordero’s song “Live Your Life” as a show of support since she can’t physically be in the hospital with him due to restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, she went on to note that, although he’s been negative for COVID-19 for weeks, his ongoing health struggles are the result of previously having it.

“He is and has been COVID negative now for weeks,” she wrote. “What he is and has been dealing with is the fail [sic] out from the virus and from infections that arise from being in the ICU as long as he has. Please keep your prayers coming!”

Kloots was encouraged weeks ago when her husband finally woke up from his medically induced coma. However, she soon acknowledged that he started “going a little downhill” since due to a lung infection.

"Day by day, hour by hour, he's getting better. He's slowly getting back to where he was before this infection came about,” she shared at the time.