Nick Cordero wakes from medically induced coma, wife says

Broadway star Nick Cordero has woken up from his medically induced coma, according to his wife, Amanda Kloots.

Kloots shared the news on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. In the video, Kloots holds up Elvis, the son she shares with Cordero, 41.

"Guys, we might have to change our hashtag," Kloots said in reference to the trending hashtag #WakeUpNick. "Because Nick -- Dada -- is awake!"

Kloots followed the news with a gleeful laugh and cheer.

"He is awake, guys," she reiterated. "I asked the doctor today, I was like, 'Can we say he's awake?' He is awake."

While the news is some of the best that Kloots has received since Cordero fell ill in March, it appears there's still a lot of recovering to do before the actor is back to normal.

"It's just that Nick is so weak right now that even opening his eyes, closing his eyes takes all of his energy," Kloots explained. "But he is awake, Dada is awake."

According to another recent post made by Kloots on Instagram on Friday, the actor went to the emergency room on March 30.

In the same post, the fitness guru recalled the several setbacks the "Blue Bloods" star has suffered since contracting the novel coronavirus, including two mini-strokes, a fasciotomy to relieve pressure on his leg, amputation of his right leg, septic shock, a tracheostomy, and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart. She also noted that he appeared to be in perfect health prior to contracting COVID-19.

"He has spent 38 days now in the ICU. This disease does not only effect [sic] old people. This is real. A perfectly healthy 41 year old man! Bring awareness to his story," she implored her followers.

