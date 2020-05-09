Nick Cordero's wife says coronavirus doesn't discriminate as he was 'perfectly healthy' prior to diagnosis

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Nick Cordero's wife opened up about the seriousness of the coronavirus as he remains in the ICU fighting for his life after contracting COVID-19.

Amanda Kloots shared a family photo of the married couple with their young son on Friday, noting that Cordero was in great health prior to his hospitalization. He was placed in a medically-induced coma and has remained in the ICU for over a month.

"Nick is 41 years old. He had no pre-existing health conditions. We do not know how he got COVID-19 but he did. He went to the ER on March 30th and intubated on a ventilator on April 1," the wife captioned the photo.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Kloots recalled the several setbacks the "Blue Bloods" star has suffered since contracting the novel coronavirus, including two mini strokes, a fasciotomy to relieve pressure on his leg, amputation of his right leg, septic shock, a tracheostomy, and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart.

"He has spent 38 days now in the ICU. This disease does not only effect (sic) old people. This is real. A perfectly healthy 41 year old man! Bring awareness to his story," she implored her followers.

NICK CORDERO'S DOCTORS ARE 'HOPING AND PRAYING' HE WAKES UP FROM COMA AMID CORONAVIRUS FIGHT: 'WE NEED HIM TO FOLLOW COMMANDS'

Kloots shared God has answered her prayers, noting that Cordero is "still with us!"

"Nick is a fighter and has not given up," she added, calling his medical team "truly incredible."

On Wednesday, the Broadway actor's wife said he's showing "early signs" of waking up from his coma. She called the update "some of the best news we've gotten so far."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The doctor just called and said that Nick is showing very, very, very early, early, early stages of tracking, which means he's starting to wake up, which is huge," Kloots said. "Early, early, early signs."

She continues to wait for more positive news, concluding that if he woke up on Mother's Day it would be "such wonderful news" for herself and his mom.