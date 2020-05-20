Nick Cordero's condition 'going a little downhill,' wife Amanda Kloots says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

After waking from his medically induced coma, Broadway star Nick Cordero has apparently "gone a little downhill at the moment," according to his wife.

As she has many times throughout his health battle, the 41-year-old actor's wife Amanda Kloots offered an update on Instagram on Wednesday.

The video began with Kloots listening to the song "Carry On" by Fun. while in her car. After a few moments of music, she spoke to her audience.

"I came in the car to blast that song because I just needed some stereo sound strength," she said. "Nick has had a bad morning. Unfortunately, things are going a little downhill at the moment."

Kloots asked her fans for "mega prayers" as Cordero continues to fight the novel coronavirus.

"I know that this virus is not going to get him down," she said tearfully. "It's not how his story ends. So just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today."

Kloots offered no other details on what exactly Cordero's "bad morning" entailed, but just a day earlier she explained that an infection was still present in Cordero's left lung.

Cordero fell ill in March and was hospitalized on March 30.

Since then, the actor has spent more than 50 days in the hospital and has suffered many maladies including mini-strokes, a leg amputation, holes in his lungs and more.