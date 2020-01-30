Oscars: The most shocking (and embarrassing) Academy Awards moments of all time

The Oscars can make for a long night.

With a show that stretches for several hours and acceptance speeches that drone on and on, it's only natural to be watching and waiting for something special or out of the ordinary to occur.

With 91 years of Academy Awards history, here are some of the best jaw-dropping moments from the telecasts:

The best motion picture debacle

In 2017, few viewers were surprised as they watched "La La Land" rack up Academy Awards.

As the night drew to a close, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway took to the stage to announce that "La La Land" had won the best motion picture of the year award. However, as the film's producers dove into their acceptance speeches, it was announced that a mistake was made, and that "Moonlight" had actually won the award.

Beatty, 82, then explained that he was handed the envelope with the winner of the best performance by an actress in a leading role award, which went to Emma Stone for her work in "La La Land." Dunaway, 79, read the results of that card to the crowd.

The cast and crew of "Moonlight" was able to offer acceptance speeches and take home their awards.

Jennifer Lawrence falling

In 2013, Jennifer Lawrence took home the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for her work in "Silver Linings Playbook," but suffered a bit of a misstep on her way to the stage -- literally.

The actress, now 29, tripped and fell on the stairs as she was walking to accept her award. She was able to pick herself back up and make it on stage in one piece, however.

The audience gave Lawrence a standing ovation, to which she said, "You guys are just standing up because you feel bad that I fell and that's really embarrassing, but thank you."

Marlon Brando refusing his award

The stage at the Academy Awards is often used as a platform to send political messages in acceptance speeches throughout the evening each year, but in 1973, Marlon Brando took it to a whole new level.

After winning best actor in a leading role -- now called best performance by an actor in a leading role -- for "The Godfather," Brando refused his award due to the poor treatment of Native American individuals in the film industry.

Instead of taking to the stage, Brando sent actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather to deliver a speech, which was met with both applause and jeers.

"...[Brando] very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award," said Littlefeather, now 73. "The reasons for this being: the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry and on television in movie reruns and also with recent happenings at Wounded Knee."

Tatum O'Neal's historic win

In 1974, Tatum O'Neal made history as the youngest person to ever win an Oscar in a competitive category at just 10 years old (Shirley Temple was given an honorary award at the age of 6).

O'Neal, now 56, won the award for her work in "Paper Moon," which she starred in alongside her father, Ryan O'Neal.

"All I really want to thank is my director Peter Bogdanovich and my father, thank you," she said after receiving her statue.

Hattie McDaniel's groundbreaking win

Speaking of record-breaking, in 1940 Hattie McDaniel became the first African American person to win an Academy Award.

Despite the prestige of the award, McDaniel was forced to sit in a segregated part of the audience before and after accepting her best supporting actress award for her work in "Gone with the Wind."

"I sincerely hope I shall forever be a credit to my race and to the motion picture industry," she said in her speech. "My heart is too full to tell you just how I feel, and may I say thank you and God bless you."

The Streaker

In 1974, viewers and audience members alike got quite a shock while actor David Niven, who presided over the ceremony with Burt Reynolds, Diana Ross and John Huston, prepared to introduce a presenter.

Just before announcing who would be joining him on stage, a streaker ran behind Niven, completely naked.

While the audience laughed, Niven didn't skip a beat.

"Isn't it fascinating to think that probably the only laugh that man will ever get in his life is by stripping off and showing his shortcomings," Niven said.