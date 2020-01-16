Tatum O'Neal shares photo of her scarred, bruised body to highlight strain from rheumatoid arthritis treatment

Actress Tatum O’Neal is getting candid about living with rheumatoid arthritis, sharing a photo of her bruised and scarred back to social media followers.

The actress wrote in December that she was seeking treatment for the condition and has been open with fans about her health journey in the past. In her post on Wednesday, she gave followers a look at the strain that the treatment has taken on her body.

“Living with rheumatoid arthritis. A fall scratch scar on my right hip. And the back surgery scar from eight years ago,” she captioned the graphic post. “My last back surgery scar is on the front from February.”

TATUM O'NEAL REVEALS SHE IS DATING WOMEN

The 56-year-old “Paper Moon” star continued: “And all those red marks are from heating pads ~I probably should turn those down a little bit and, believe it or not this is me actually getting better. Cheers to everyone and rheumatoid arthritis can go f--- itself.”

The post comes days after the star shared another health update with fans in the form of a black-and-white photo of herself with her dog.

TATUM O'NEAL REVEALS SHE SURVIVED MULTIPLE SEXUAL ASSAULTS WHEN SHE WAS YOUNG, SLAMS DONALD TRUMP

“Hi, I’ve been in some rheumatoid arthritis bull crap but finally I’m feeling a little bit better.I hate texting because my hands suck Right now.. so If I don’t text you back I promise it’s nothing personal,” she captioned the snap. “On the mend.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

People notes that the star underwent spinal surgery last month to help with her treatment. The scar from the surgery is clearly visible in her latest post.