Elton John, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel and more to preform at Oscars

The singers from five Oscar-nominated songs will reprise their performances live at next month's Academy Awards.

Producers said Thursday that best actress nominee Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman will perform during the Feb. 9 ceremony.

2020 OSCARS: OLIVIA COLMAN, RAMI MALEK, REGINA KING AND MAHERSHALA ALI AMONG ACTORS TO PRESENT

Erivo will sing “Stand Up” from “Harriet.” John will perform “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman.” Newman will sing “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4.”

This combination of photos shows, from left, Randy Newman, Cynthis Erivo, Idina Menzel, Elton John and Chrissy Metz who will perform nominated songs at the 92nd Oscars on Feb. 9. (AP Photo)

Menzel will be joined by singer-songwriter Aurora to perform “Into The Unknown” from “Frozen II.” Chrissy Metz will sing “I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough.”

OSCAR NOMINATIONS 2020: 'JOKER,' 'THE IRISHMAN' AND 'ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD' LEAD

The show will also feature an appearance by Questlove and a guest-conducted segment from Eímear Noone, who is the first woman to conduct during an Oscars telecast.