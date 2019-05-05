Diana Ross says TSA agent violated her at New Orleans airport

Diana Ross claimed that a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent brought her to tears at an airport in New Orleans.

The "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" singer tweeted Sunday morning that she was treated "like royalty" in the Louisiana city, where she performed at Jazz and Heritage Festival this weekend, but that her airport experience was traumatic.

Ross, 75, clarified that it wasn't Delta Airlines or their staff, but the TSA specifically that upset her, alleging that her agent "was over the top" and made her "want to cry."

"It's not what was done but how," she wrote. "I am feeling violated — I still feel her hands between my legs, front and back (saying to me 'it [is] her job')."

"Really mixed emotions," she added. "I always like to see the good things but not feeling good right now."

Ross tweeted several hours later that she was feeling better.

NOLA.com reports that during Ross' performance on Saturday night, the Motown legend had a whopping nine costume changes.

In February, Ross performed a medley of her hits at the Grammys.

Reps for the TSA and Delta Airlines did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.