Al Pacino on sudden fame after 'The Godfather': 'I had therapy 5 days a week'

Hollywood legend Al Pacino has opened up about his early struggles with fame.

Pacino, now 79, rocketed to stardom after his Oscar-nominated performance in 1972's "The Godfather," which was only his fourth credited role in Tinseltown, though he had previously found success on Broadway.

During a visit to The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter Podcast, the actor revealed that he sought professional help in coping with his sudden fame.

"It is a big thing to get used to," Pacino said. "I remember [director and actor] Lee Strasberg saying to me, 'Darling, you simply have to adjust.' And you simply do. But it's not so simple."

The difficulties fame forced him to face resulted in frequent therapy appointments for the star.

"I went through some stuff," he admitted. "I had therapy five days a week for 25 years."

Following his success in the 1970s, Pacino chose to slow down in the '80s, appearing in only five films that decade.

"I just wanted to move away from the pace of the whole thing, and it was good for me," Pacino recalled. "I enjoyed it. But then, as it happens, the money runs out."

Pacino has gone on to win numerous awards for stage and screen. Most recently, he was nominated for a Golden Globe for his work in "The Irishman," a film in which Pacino once again plays mobster Jimmy Hoffa.