Morgan Wallen's Nashville arrest puts love life in spotlight

New details continue to emerge about Morgan Wallen’s alleged chair-throwing incident Sunday night in Nashville, this time in relation to his love life.

TMZ released two photos of Wallen appearing to flirt with a woman just before he threw the chair off the roof of Chief’s bar, according to its sources.

In one photo, Wallen is seen with his back to the camera, speaking with a woman in a black mini skirt and white top and holding the brim of his baseball cap.

In the second photo, Wallen is speaking with her again, with his hands behind his back in a slightly different spot on the rooftop, where the outlet reports officers say Wallen was standing when he threw the chair.

It is still unclear what prompted Wallen to allegedly throw the piece of furniture.

Reports came out earlier in the week that the "Thinkin’ Bout Me" singer was upset about his ex-girlfriend KT Smith’s surprise elopement with Luke Scornavacco.

However, Fox News Digital confirmed there was "zero accuracy" to that idea, according to a source familiar with the matter.

But that story and the new photos of Wallen speaking with a woman just before the incident are prompting fans to look back at his dating life. Here are Wallen's real — and rumored — romances over the years.

KT Smith

Wallen and Smith were in a relationship for three years before they split in 2019.

The former couple share one son together, Indigo, born in 2020, according to People.

Indigo’s birth came just two months after Wallen was arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct outside Kid Rock’s bar in Nashville.

People also reported that Smith wrote on her blog that the last year of their relationship was "rocky," claiming the singer wasn’t always faithful while on the road.

"We were off and on the third year, still talking 24/7 and seeing each other every time he was in town and I would still go on the road with him," she wrote. "But being thrown into the spotlight at such a young age is obviously going to come with some bad decisions. He wasn’t the most faithful."

After the birth of their son, Wallen told People being a single dad was "not how I imagined parenthood."

In January 2021, he told the outlet, "We're doing our best to figure it out, just trying to do the best we can with the situation. I mean, many people have been in this situation before — having a kid with someone you're not with — but knowing that doesn't make it any easier."

Smith went on to marry Scornavacco, surprising fans with the news of their elopement April 3, just days after they got engaged.

Paige Lorenze

Model Paige Lorenze and Wallen were in a relationship for approximately a year before calling it quits.

In February 2022, Lorenze shared a photo of her and the singer together on her Instagram story, writing, "I love you!"

According to Page Six, they had been quietly dating for a year at that point.

Shortly after the photo was posted, Wallen and Lorenze reportedly split.

At the time, Lorenze shared a quote about karma, writing on her Instagram story, "One of the most underrated ingredients for having a good life is a clear [conscience]," per Page Six.

"To know you aren’t out here doing people wrong, and hiding who you are lets you sleep peaceful at night. Karma is real, energy is contagious."

Lorenze previously dated Armie Hammer and was one of several women to accuse him of abuse.

According to People, she is now dating tennis star Tommy Paul.

Megan Moroney

Country star Megan Moroney has been on the rise, and there have been rumors she and Wallen wrote songs about each other.

It began in 2022 with the release of her song "Tennessee Orange," which fans believed referred to Wallen since he is a Tennessee Volunteers fan, according to The Sun.

According to People, Wallen and Moroney commented on each other’s social media, and he released a song titled "Tennessee Fan."

In an interview with SiriusXM’s "The Highway" that November, Moroney confirmed the Tennessee Volunteers shirt she wore in the promotional art for the song was Wallen’s.

"The Voice" alum told People in June last year, "I was honestly shocked that I even said that it was his shirt," noting he had confirmed it with "the poster thing," referring to a social media video of him signing a fan’s poster that asked "Is the Vols shirt yours?!"

Moroney told the outlet the rumors made her "really uncomfortable" but "glad people care" about her music.

"I'm not the kind of person that likes to talk about things like that," she said at the time. "All my songs are about people. ‘Tennessee Orange’ is a very nice song, but if I told people who it’s about, then they would ask me who ‘Sleep on My Side’ is about. I can’t tell you that because it’s not a nice song."

Neither artist has ever spoken about being in a relationship at any point, but further speculation was fueled earlier this year by the release of Moroney’s song, "No Caller ID."

The song is about getting late-night calls from an ex whose number is blocked. Shortly after its debut, Wallen released a song titled "Lies, Lies, Lies," which fans are convinced is a response to "No Caller ID."

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari and Wallen were linked following her divorce from Jay Cutler.

But the "Laguna Beach" star said she was never actually dating the "Wasted on You" singer during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2023.

A fan asked who she had recently been on a date with, and host Andy Cohen chimed in, "It’s obviously Morgan Wallen. She just said her kids are big fans of his."

"I’m not answering that question," Cavallari replied.

Cohen pressed her on the story, and she said definitively, "I’m not dating him."

He followed up by asking, "So, you went on a date with him because your kids are big fans?" And Cavallari responded by gesturing she was keeping her mouth shut.

The mom of three is dating social media star Mike Estes, 13 years her junior.

Josie Conseco

Josie Canseco, daughter of former baseball star Jose Canseco, and Wallen were both photographed entering a London hotel in December last year, according to TMZ, but that’s as far as the relationship seems to have gone.

Neither has spoken about dating since the photos were taken.

Canseco, who previously dated YouTube star Logan Paul, has been linked by the outlet in recent weeks to former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel.