ENTERTAINMENT

Kristin Cavallari's boyfriend shares they 'definitely have had the talk' about having kids

Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes debuted their relationship in February 2024

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Published
close
Montana Boyz on Kristin Cavallari's romance with member Mark Estes Video

Montana Boyz on Kristin Cavallari's romance with member Mark Estes

The Montana Boyz spoke to Fox News Digital at the CMT Music Awards about how Mark Estes' relationship with Kristin Cavallari has helped the group.

Kristin Cavallari's new boyfriend is sharing where he stands on one big topic – kids.

When speaking with "Entertainment Tonight" on the CMT Music Awards red carpet on Sunday, Mark Estes, member of the TikTok group Montana Boyz, spoke about his relationship with the "Very Cavallari" star, and whether he is open to having kids.

"That's a tough question, but we're just kind of going with the flow right now. But we definitely have had the talk, obviously," Estes told the outlet.

While it remains unclear if fans should expect an announcement from the couple any time soon, Estes says he's "really happy" in his new relationship with Cavallari, whom he called "a smokeshow." He told "Entertainment Tonight" they "really like each other a lot," and for now, "that's what [they're] gonna run with."

KRISTIN CAVALLARI LEADS HOLLYWOOD TREND OF OLDER WOMEN DATING YOUNGER MEN, LOOKING FOR 'FREEDOM': EXPERT 

Mark Estes and Kristen Cavallari split

Estes revealed he and Cavallari have discussed having kids. (Getty Images)

The reality star was the first to talk publicly about the possibility of having kids with Estes. The 37-year-old brought it up on her podcast, "Let’s Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari," and didn't completely shut down the idea.

"I'm not actively thinking about it [but], you know, he wants to have a kid. I'm mulling it over... If he ends up really being the one, I would have a kid," she said during an episode earlier this month.

Cavallari already shares three children with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler; Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8. She and Cutler were married for close to seven years, having tied the knot in July 2013, and filing for divorce in April 2020.

Since the divorce, the reality star has been linked to a few famous men, including country singers Chase Rice and Morgan Wallen, debuting her current relationship with Estes in February. Many people were quick to judge the couple because of their age gap, as he is 13 years her junior.

Kristin Cavallari on the red carpet at Variety event

Cavallari shared on her podcast that she doesn't care what people think of her relationship with Estes, who is 13 years her junior. (Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images)

"The age thing was a hangup for me, at first. Now, I don't give a f---. And I'm all in with this guy," she said on her podcast in March. "I don't actually care what anyone else thinks. And I do think my entire career has prepped me for this moment, because when this news came out, it's the first time in my entire life I 100% haven't given a s--- what anybody thinks."

Later in the podcast, she expressed how happy she is, saying "nothing that anyone could say right now is going to rock it for me."

Just a few weeks after debuting their romance, Cavallari shared a photo on her Instagram Story showing Estes spending time with one of her sons.

Cavallari previously shared on her podcast that her 24-year-old boyfriend actually met her kids after their first date.

Kristin Cavallari in an orange dress in New York

Cavallari revealed her kids met Estes after their first date. (Gotham/GC Images)

"We were making out in my driveway. I felt like I was in high school," Cavallari said. "Then I walked in to my mom and Jaxon and was like, ‘Hi.’"

"This is the real first guy I'd say they met," Cavallari shared on her podcast in March. "My boys were so excited about him… You know what it is? I think more than anything, my kids are really excited for me. My kids really want to see me happy."

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

