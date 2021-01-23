Armie Hammer's ex-girlfriend says actor 'has a desire to hurt women'

Armie Hammer's ex-girlfriend Paige Lorenze is telling all about the actor's alleged "demonic" ways following a social media scandal that erupted earlier this month based on claims he had shared graphic sex fantasies -- including cannibalism -- with women.

Lorenze, 22, is a model and student at Parsons School of Design in New York City. She spent last fall living in Los Angeles, where she began a relationship with Hammer after the pair exchanged conversations on Instagram.

Following her second day there in September, Lorenze tells Fox News Hammer essentially swept her off her feet with his "charming" ways and "sweet" compliments.

Now, nearly two months after their split and a bevy of women -- some unidentified -- who have claimed he's a danger to women, Lorenze describes how Hammer introduced her to her first "polyamorous open relationship" involving BDSM. It was something she said he was open about rather quickly.

"Right away he definitely did get into things and had me do things that weren't my norm. He wanted me to only call him 'Sir' or 'Daddy' in the bedroom. He's obviously a very kinky person and he made that very clear to me, but I thought it was going to be fun and safe," she claimed.

Lorenze first alleged to Star magazine that the actor shared his desire in smoking and eating her ribs. Speaking to Fox News, the 22-year-old claimed Hammer voiced this wish of his as "definitely disturbing" and claimed it occurred "pretty early on" in their relationship.

"He was talking about finding a doctor to remove my ribs that I don't need -- the ribs that are on the bottom -- and that he had a smoker at his house. He wanted to smoke them and eat them. He wondered how they would taste and he basically was like, 'I bet you they would taste good.'"

The "Call Me By Your Name" star maintains his innocence against Lorenze's claims, as well as other women who have spoken out about his alleged BDSM acts and interest in eating their body parts.

"These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue. Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory. The stories being perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative with the goal of tarnishing Mr. Hammer’s reputation, and communications from the individuals involved prove that," his attorney, Andrew Brettler, told Fox News in a statement.

Lorenze has also shared photographs of a scar of the letter "A" she said Hammer cut into her body -- just above her groin area -- with a knife. "His behavior definitely was cultlike," Lorenze told us, calling the act "painful."

Lorenze said in the beginning she believed Hammer's "weird requests were normal." She now says she's realized BDSM acts can create a "smokescreen for men."

"What I've been trying to make known that this whole situation is a good picture of how BDSM and nonformative sexual practices can be a mask for men to hurt women," Lorenze said.

Lorenze -- who plans to graduate this spring with a degree in media and design studies -- claims Hammer "was serious" about eating her ribs.

"I think he really has a desire to hurt women," she added.

The 22-year-old also claimed Hammer brought around a "bag" with him filled with objects used in the bedroom. She described it as a "BDSM kit."

"He had knives, rope, paddles, clothespins, he would use a wooden spoon -- whatever he could get his hands on," she claimed.

Lorenze went on to allege that Hammer was "really obsessed with biting and leaving marks on me and bruising me." She claimed the "Rebececa" star would "always brag" about her bruises and asked her to "show them off."

While Lorenze claimed their relationship "definitely got scary," she said it was Hammer's "positive" attributes that kept her around. She accepted an invite to spend Thanksgiving with Hammer's family in Dallas, Texas, leading her to believe the actor's previous claims that an open relationship can be "longterm."

In Dallas, Lorenze said she observed Hammer's family as "very, very Christian." She also revealed that his own mother, Dru Ann Mobley, voiced concerns to her about her son. Lorenze shared the photo below with Fox News of her, Hammer and Hammer's mother. (Some reports falsely claim it's Lorenze's mother in the photo).

"His mother voiced concerns to me about him and his behavior and was worried for him. They've probably seen a side of him that was scary, I'm guessing. She was saying that she felt he had lost touch with God," she said.

In early December, Lorenze said she started "to feel really sick to my stomach, anxious, and very strange" because of her relationship. She ultimately ended things with Hammer over text.

She says she's now "definitely going to see a therapist." She also shared that her decision to speak out is to help other women who may find themselves in a similar position.

"I want to protect other women fromthis happening again and get more sex education circulating on these types of things," she said.

Hammer's controversy first began trending on Twitter after an anonymous Instagram account named House of Effie shared a series of screenshots showing explicit messages alleged to have been sent from the actor's Instagram account to a woman. The unverified messages allegedly were sent between October 2016 and February 2020, and involve the actor allegedly sharing his desire of twisted sex fantasies with an unknown person, including one message in which he admits to being "100% a cannibal."

"If I wanted to cut off one of your toes and keep it with me in my pocket so I always had a piece of you in my possession?" the account accuses Hammer of asking an unidentified woman.

Writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez who also reportedly dated Hammer last fall said on Instagram she believes the messages are "real." Ciencin Henriquez declined to comment when reached by Fox News.

Another woman who claims to have previously dated Hammer is app founder Courtney Vucekovich. In an interview with Page Six, she claimed Hammer also voiced his desire to "break my rib and barbecue and eat it." Vucekovich did not respond to Fox News' requests for comment.

Hammer was married to Elizabeth Chambers for 10 years. In July, Chambers announced their split on social media. The former couple shares daughter Harper Grace, 5, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 3.

Ultimately, Lorenze said she's now working on seeking a therapist to help move on. She also claimed she's in contact with other "victims" of Hammer's who've voiced similar experiences.

"We're all supporting each other. I'm grateful that I have them," she said.