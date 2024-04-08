Country star Morgan Wallen arrested in Nashville for throwing chair off rooftop bar: report

Country music star Morgan Wallen has been arrested in Nashville, Tennessee after allegedly throwing a chair off a rooftop bar on Sunday night, local reports say.

Court documents show Wallen, 30, has been charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct. The incident happened just days after Wallen began his One Night At A Time 2024 tour with a pair of shows in Indianapolis.

"At 10:53 p.m. Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities," Wallen's attorney Worrick Robinson told WKRN.

An arrest report said some Nashville police officers were standing in front of Chief's Bar on Broadway on Sunday night with a chair fell from above, landing just feet away from them, according to WTVF. The Eric Church-backed bar just opened its doors for the first time on Friday, April 5.

Staff at the venue then told police that Wallen had tossed the chair from the sixth floor, WTVF reported, citing the police document.

The arrest report also stated that police viewed video showing Wallen "lunging and throwing an object over the roof," according to WTVF.

Court documents show Wallen's first court appearance has been set for the morning of May 3. Later that night, he has a scheduled concert at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The Metro Nashville Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning from Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.