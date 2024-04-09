Morgan Wallen Nashville arrest: Allegedly seen throwing chair off bar rooftop in EarthCam video

New footage of country singer Morgan Wallen allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of a Nashville, Tennessee, bar has been obtained by Fox News Digital.

Video captured by EarthCam recorded the alleged incident, which happened on April 8 at 10:45 p.m. at Chief's Bar on Broadway.

The Metro Nashville Police Department wrote in a statement to X that Wallen had been charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct after tossing the chair. His attorney, Worrick Robinson, confirmed the charges to Fox News Digital, adding that the singer had been arrested at 10:53 p.m. and was "cooperating fully with authorities."

Police say the dislodged chair landed close to two officers on the road below. They also shared Wallen's mugshot in which he can be seen smiling.

The bar is owned by country music star Eric Church. A representative for the singer, who also reps Wallen, had "no comment" on the situation when reached by Fox News Digital yesterday.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, the "Last Night" singer was booked at 12:36 a.m. and released at 3:29 a.m. Per Criminal County Clerk Howard Gentry, Wallen's bond was listed at $15,250. A future appearance for the charges is scheduled for May 3.

This is not the first time Wallen has been arrested. In 2020, the country crooner was arrested outside another Nashville Bar, Kid Rock's Big [A--] Honky Tonk and Rock 'n' Roll Steakhouse, after being thrown out of the establishment. Following the arrest, Wallen wrote in posts on X, "Hey y’all just wanted to clear the air. I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other. We didn't mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected."

A follow-up added, "Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class. Love y’all."

Rumors have circulated suggesting Wallen threw the chair due to distress from learning that his ex, KT Smith, who is also the mother to his young son, Indigo, quickly eloped after getting engaged to digital content creator Luke Scornavacco.

However, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital there is "zero accuracy" to that idea.

The bar incident comes days after Wallen kicked off his 2024 One Night at a Time tour in Indianapolis.