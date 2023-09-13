Kristin Cavallari is 'done dating' in Nashville following divorce: 'Consider myself to be a monk'

You won't catch Kristin Cavallari cozying up with any country music stars any time soon.

The 36-year-old is "done" with the dating scene nearly four years after her divorce from NFL star Jay Cutler, and she can "guarantee" that no musicians are in her future.

"I've decided I'm done dating in Nashville," Cavallari told Entertainment Tonight.

"I would consider myself to be a monk at this point," she continued. "You can throw anything at me, and I'm like, 'OK.'"

KRISTIN CAVALLARI SAYS SHE'S BEEN ATTRACTING 'A LOT OF MARRIED MEN’ SINCE DIVORCE

For Cavallari, the "biggest part" of her life are her children.

"I'll go out with certain guys, and I'm like, 'They're great,' but can I picture them as a stepdad? And I'm like, ‘No!’ And that's the biggest part of my life," she explained. "I am ready to settle down. I'm ready to meet someone."

Cavallari and Cutler share three kids, daughter Saylor, and sons Jaxon and Camden. The fashion designer is open with her kids about the fact she's dating – sometimes even getting their opinion.

"I tell them who I'm talking to or what's going on, and they have strong opinions about these guys," she shared.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Cavallari and Cutler announced their divorce after seven years of marriage back in 2020.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cavallari wrote on social media at the time "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

Since her split from the former Denver Broncos star, Cavallari has been romantically linked to a handful of famous men, including Chase Rice, "Bachelorette" alum Tyler Cameron and Morgan Wallen.

Although the "Laguna Beach" star recently clarified that she wasn't ever dating Wallen. Cavallari appeared on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" where she was asked about a recent mystery date.

"It’s obviously Morgan Wallen, she just said her kids are big fans of his," Cohen said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I’m not answering that question," Cavallari said.

"But it’s not Morgan Wallen, because you said you never went on a date with him," the TV host added.

"You said you’re not dating him," Cohen said after Cavallari clarified what her exact comment was. She then added, "I’m not dating him."

"So you went on a date with him, because your kids are big fans," Cohen concluded, and Cavallari responded by gesturing she was keeping her mouth shut.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP