Country star Morgan Wallen looking for love; friend reveals 'his type'

Morgan Wallen's "type" is "skinny blondes" as the country music star continues to search for love, according to his longtime friend, the wife of singer-songwriter Hardy.

Wallen, 30, has been linked to a handful of women since his split from on-and-off girlfriend KT Smith around 2019. The former couple was once engaged and share a son together. The "Last Night" singer more recently spent roughly a year in a relationship with model Paige Lorenze.

According to Caleigh Hardy, Wallen needs someone on his "playing field."

"Morgan is so famous that he would have to date — for it to work — it would have to be on some sort of level playing field," Caleigh explained during an episode of "The Spillover" podcast. "Like an actress or a pop star, someone big. The problem is Hollywood is so [liberal] that I feel like they would all die before going on a date with him."

Caleigh's suggestions of celebrities Wallen should date if she could set him up with anyone included Sofia Vergara, who recently split from husband Joe Manganiello, or singer Dua Lipa. She also noted Jennifer Lawrence was his type, although she's married.

Alix Earle, an influencer with roughly 9.3 million followers across her social media platforms, was also thrown out as an option. Wallen wasn't sure who Earle was when Caleigh suggested the "Chasin' You" musician date her.

"He didn't know who she was," she said during the episode. "He was like, ‘Everyone keeps saying that. Like, everyone keeps messaging me saying, Alex Earle.’"

Wallen recently was romantically linked to Kristin Cavallari, although the TV personality clarified the status of their relationship. Cavallari appeared on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" and was asked about a recent mystery date.

"It’s obviously Morgan Wallen, she just said her kids are big fans of his," Cohen said.

"I’m not answering that question," Cavallari said.

"But it’s not Morgan Wallen, because you said you never went on a date with him," the TV host added.

"You said you’re not dating him," Cohen said after Cavallari clarified what her exact comment was. She then added, "I’m not dating him."

"So, you went on a date with him, because your kids are big fans," Cohen concluded, and Cavallari responded by gesturing she was keeping her mouth shut.

Wallen rose to fame in 2014 while competing on "The Voice." He didn't win the show but made it to the playoffs of the competition after being a part of Usher and Adam Levine's teams.

After the show, he signed with Big Loud Records and started to release his music. In 2016, he put out his debut single, "The Way I Talk." In 2018, he released his first album, "If I Know Me," which featured songs like "Up Down" and "Whiskey Glasses."

In 2020, Wallen faced intense scrutiny for using the N-word after a video taken by a neighbor surfaced on social media. He was suspended from his record label, and radio chains pulled his songs from their stations. Following the controversy, in 2022, he donated $500,000 to Black-led groups.

Fox News Digital's Ashlyn Messier contributed to this report.