Morgan Wallen's Nashville arrest not linked to ex girlfriend getting married: source

Morgan Wallen's arrest Sunday night did not have anything to do with his ex-girlfriend's surprise elopement, Fox News Digital can confirm.

There is "zero accuracy" in the idea that Wallen allegedly threw a chair off the rooftop of a Nashville bar in reaction to KT Smith's marriage to Luke Scornavacco, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital.

Smith and Scornavacco surprised fans with an elopement on April 3, just days after getting engaged. The couple announced their engagement on March 29 and shared a selfie showing off a Wilson County Clerk's Office marriage certificate shortly after.

"Swipe for a surprise," Smith captioned the Instagram post featuring photos of the happy couple and her son with Wallen, Indigo.

A representative for Smith did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Wallen was arrested Sunday after allegedly throwing a chair off the sixth floor of the Eric Church-backed bar Chief's in Nashville, Tennessee.

The "Last Night" singer is "cooperating fully" with the investigation, a rep for the musician told Fox News Digital.

"At 10:53 p.m. Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities," Wallen's attorney Worrick Robinson said.

Wallen was booked into jail around 12:36 am local time. The "Whiskey Glasses" singer was released around 3:30 am. His bond was set at $15,250, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

"Country artist Morgan Wallen, 30, was booked early today on 3 cts of felony reckless endangerment and 1 ct of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for throwing a chair from the rooftop of Chief's Bar Sun night," the Metro Nashville Police Department on X. "The chair landed on Broadway, close to 2 MNPD officers. His bond: $15,250."

Wallen is expected to appear in court May 3.

The country music star could be seen with Nashville authorities in a photo published by TMZ.

Following Wallen's arrest, Smith revealed she made the decision to take her new husband's last name.

"I'm going to change my last name to Luke's – which I'm super excited to do and honored to carry his last name – because his dad also passed, but his mom still has that," Smith said Monday in an Instagram story viewed by Fox News Digital. "So, I'm happy to be part of the family."

Smith also shared that she is not pregnant at this time after receiving comments on her Instagram post questioning if she was expecting a child with Scornavacco because of how quickly they got married after their engagement.

"I know you can't, like, tell this fast. It's only been, like, a week, but I did check to see if I was pregnant," she explained. "The baby dust hasn't worked yet. Or maybe it has. It's just too soon to tell."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.