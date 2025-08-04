Molly Sims shows off figure in polka dot bikini during family yacht day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Molly Sims is catching some rays.

The 52-year-old actress and model posted a series of photos from a day at the beach with her family, including some of her in a black and white polka dot bikini.

In one of the photos, Sims can be seen standing on the edge of a yacht, looking out into the distance with her hand in the air, accessorizing the look with black sunglasses and a red pedicure.

One of the other photos showed her taking a mirror selfie inside a home in the same bikini, while others showed her walking around the quaint beach town of Shelter Island in a sheer white long-sleeve cover-up, black sunhat and black sandals.

The other photos in the post featured photos of her kids and a video of her jumping off the yacht and into the ocean. She captioned the post, "Sunday 😉🌊 👙."

"Bikini deats please!!!!" one fan wrote in the comments section, with another adding, "Link bikini?!! 😍🔥🔥."

Others chimed in writing, "You look gorgeous🔥," "You're sooooo freaking beautiful!!!" and "❤️ ❤️❤️❤️ the best day ever ❤️❤️❤️."

This isn't the first time Sims has posted photos of herself in a bikini this summer, as she shared a series of Instagram photos featuring her hanging out with a group of her girlfriends and also enjoying a day at the beach, jokingly captioning the post, "Bye kids 😜."

In the photos, Sims can be seen in a purple bikini with pink floral designs on it. She accessorized the swimsuit with a pair of sunglasses, a pink necklace and gold chain, as well as gold bracelets and a few rings.

Back in 2023, Sims shared one of her secrets to maintaining her bikini body is drinking a cup of bone broth. She posted a photo of her mug on Instagram stories, calling it a game-changer.

"Anti-ageing [sic], good for digestion and gut, helps my joints after workouts, better sleep... this has been game changing for me," she wrote.

More recently, the actress shared her tips to staying fit when she spoke with Fox News Digital in November 2024. She explained that she focuses on eating a lot of protein throughout the day and advised it's best to get most of "your carbs in night."

Her biggest piece of advice, however, was keeping in mind that it is not one or two nights of poor choices that "packs on the pounds," adding it's the habit of eating "just a little bit here. A little bit there."

" If you have children . Do not eat their food and then eat your food," she explained. "So, the chicken fingers, the pizza, the pasta, the f------ tater tots, the leftover fries. That alone. You don't even realize a little bit here, a little bit here, a little bit here."