Molly Sims approached Taylor Swift by hiding in bush with kids: ‘Do not freaking move’

Molly Sims proved she is a true "Swiftie."

The mother-of-three recently confessed she hid in a bush with her kids to meet mega pop star Taylor Swift during the movie premiere of "The Eras Tour" film.

"I didn’t get to take her to the concert… last year she opened her movie… Luck by had it, I went a little early, I went into a bush… I had four girls with me, they were my dates. I’m like ‘do not freaking move, do not run up to her, do not,'" she explained on the "Jennifer Hudson Show."

"And Taylor was there… she looks at me, and she was like ‘Hey!’"

Sims continued to explain that Swift gave the little girls bracelets and she remembered how ecstatic she was.

"I’m so popular with my daughter right now," she laughed.

The former Sports Illustrated model shared the candid moments on her Instagram, as she was seen holding hands with her daughter on the movie premiere’s red carpet.

"Me and my Swifties… the single hardest thing I have EVER pulled off," Sims posted in her caption.



In the carousel of photos, Swift is seen posing with the four girls giving a smooch to the camera. In the next picture, the "Bejeweled" singer handed out bracelets to her sweet fans.

Another video showed Swift gathering the girls for a photo and highlights from the fun-filled evening.

Meanwhile, Sims has come a long way in her modeling career.

The "Vegas" star also admitted during her conversation with Hudson that it was not easy breaking into the industry, as she struggled with her body image.

"I probably wasn’t supposed to be there, but I found my way little by little," Sims, 50, shared. "In the beginning, it was really hard for me. I was considered overweight, I was considered… not your typical six-foot, size zero girl."

After she was rejected multiple times for modeling gigs, Sims said she built up confidence and landed on a major magazine cover in the year 2000.

"The girl who wasn’t supposed to model made the cover of French Vogue."

Last year, Sims revealed her "game-changing" secret to her bikini body and how she maintains her fit physique.

She previously shared on her Instagram stories that one of her go-to's was bone broth, and she showed a picture of a mug filled with it.

The model wrote, "Anti-ageing [sic], good for digestion and gut, helps my joints after workouts, better sleep... this has been game changing for me."

According to a 2019 Women's Health article, listing similar benefits as Sims, broth could aide in digestion, boost joint health as well as provide potential immune system and glowing skin support.

Sims is no stranger to showing off her toned figure on social media.

Last November, she sported an orange two-piece bikini while visiting Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Sims is married to Netflix executive Scott Stuber. The couple have three children: Brooks Alan, Scarlett May and Grey Douglas.