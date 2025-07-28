Drew Barrymore flaunts natural beauty in black swimsuit during luxurious yacht getaway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Drew Barrymore sported a one-piece swimsuit while enjoying a family vacation in Saint-Tropez.

On Sunday, Barrymore, 50, was photographed on a yacht wearing a simple black one-piece during her France getaway.

The talk show host spent the day jumping off the side of the boat and relaxing with family members, including her children.

During "The Drew Barrymore Show" in April, the actress responded to a fan who asked for her "secret to aging gracefully and being so comfortable in your own skin."

Barrymore responded, "I haven’t done anything, and I want to try and stay that way."

She expressed that she's not knocking anyone for getting procedures done and promoted that people should "do whatever works for you."

"The only thing I do know is: Don’t judge other people because they do things differently. We're all on our own path, and we have to support each other," Barrymore noted.

Drew explained that as she has gotten older, she has become more self-conscious about certain parts of her body, including her "turkey neck."

"I see a lot of turkey neck, or I have a lot of other times where I’m like, ‘Oh, wow! Wow, we’re there now,'" she said.

Barrymore didn't have an answer for the fan who asked her, but she did give the woman some advice on how to approach aging.

"I want to tell myself not to be so mean to myself. How many beautiful moments do we even get the privilege of seeing our reflection and that person looking back at us is us?

"So the kinder, more patient, more resilient, more loving, embracing, less dismissive that we can be, the better it is for our mental game and spiritual game, which affects the face," Barrymore said.

The "Charlie's Angels" star continued, "A smile is better than any lipstick you’ll buy, and internal dialog that isn’t so eviscerating of ourselves and so quick to catch a flaw — who says that’s the flaw? By the way, that might be someone else’s favorite thing about you... how ironic. It isn’t how you look. It’s how you feel."