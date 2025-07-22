Molly Sims stuns in purple floral bikini during weekend beach getaway with friends

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Molly Sims is enjoying some much-needed girl time.

The 52-year-old actress and model posted a series of Instagram photos featuring her hanging out with a group of her girlfriends and also enjoying a day at the beach, jokingly captioning the post, "Bye kids 😜."

In one of the photos, Sims can be seen posing in a purple bikini with pink floral designs on it. She accessorized the look with a pair of sunglasses, a pink necklace and gold chain, as well as gold bracelets and a few rings.

The carousel of photos also features a picture of Sims lounging on the beach in the same bikini, adding a sunhat as an accessory, as well as a video of her golden retriever splashing around in the water on the wet sand.

HEATHER GRAHAM FLAUNTS AGELESS FIGURE IN STUNNING BIKINI COLLECTION DURING ITALIAN VACATION

Other photos show Sims dressed in a silk orange dress with lace detailing, while outside with her friends in what appears to be a backyard party.

Fans in the comments section couldn't help but compliment the actress, with one writing, "Forever Bikini Inspo!!!" and another adding "None more gorgeous and beautiful than you, my sweet Molly!"

Sims spoke to Fox News Digital in November 2024 about how she manages to stay in great shape, explaining "You just kind of want to set yourself up for success," and focus on eating as much protein as possible during the day and get most of "your carbs in night."

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

She also advised to try and avoid attending any parties or family gatherings hungry, especially over the holidays, adding "that can be tricky." Her biggest piece of advice, however, was keeping in mind that "one bad night, two bad nights is not what packs on the pounds. It's just a little bit here. A little bit there."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

" If you have children . Do not eat their food and then eat your food," she explained. "So, the chicken fingers, the pizza, the pasta, the f------ tater tots, the leftover fries. That alone. You don't even realize a little bit here, a little bit here, a little bit here."

Sims previously opened up about her "difficult" relationship with food in her early days as a model, during an appearance on the "Getting Grilled With Curtis Stone" podcast in April 2024.

While trying to make it as a model, Sims explained she was told she was "too fat, too big, too blonde, too dark." This made her transition into a model hard as she came from a Southern family who were always cooking and eating together.

"It went from that to basically, I wouldn't say ‘starving myself,’ but pretty much," she said. "So it was such a drastic - I had a lot of support from my mom and my dad, but it was hard."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I think you don't know what you know until you know," she added. "I was very lucky to get too deep. I mean I got pretty thin because of the pressure - the pressure of being sent back home … you become very disciplined."