ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Molly Sims shares ‘game-changing’ secret to her bikini body

Model and mom of 3 posted on her social media about benefits of bone broth

By Elizabeth Stanton | Fox News
Molly Sims maintains her model body in many ways.

The "Vegas" star shared on her Instagram stories that one of her go-to's is bone broth, and she showed a picture of a mug filled with it.

She wrote, "Anti-ageing [sic], good for digestion and gut, helps my joints after workouts, better sleep... this has been game changing for me."

According to a 2019 Women's Health article, listing similar benefits as Sims, broth could aide in digestion, boost joint health as well as provide potential immune system and glowing skin support.

Molly Sims is shown at the premiere of Netflix's "You People."

Molly Sims is shown at the premiere of Netflix's "You People." (Robin L Marshall / WireImage)

The 49-year-old also shared a look at her many in-office beverages, which she joked that her staff teased her about.

In the video, she showed herself drinking lentil soup, which she says is "in and of itself a drink," ice water, chai and a glass of rose, which happens to be from Cameron Diaz’s line of wines.

"Have a little rose lunch now and then," she joked.

Molly Sims and husband Scott Stuber at the 2023 Golden Globes

Molly Sims and husband Scott Stuber at the 2023 Golden Globes (Kevin Winter/GA / Contributor)

Sims recently shared photos of a girls’ trip she took with friends to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In one post, Sims sported a black bikini, and another in a pink bikini alongside a friend of hers. In the caption for the pink bikini, she wrote, "Vanderbilt Freshman ‘91 and still going!"

The former Sports Illustrated model is married to Netflix executive Scott Stuber. The couple have three children: Brooks Alan, 10, Scarlett May, 7, and Grey Douglas, 6.

