Molly Sims 'pretty much' starved herself after being told she was 'too fat' during modeling days

Molly Sims is detailing the "stressful" tasks she took on during her modeling days.

In a sneak peek of her upcoming appearance on the "Getting Grilled With Curtis Stone" podcast, the model and mom-of-three opened up about the "difficult" relationship she developed with food after being told she was "too fat."

After initially being told that her nose was not symmetrical, Sims said she was later told that she was "too fat, too big, too blonde, too dark."

"I mean, it was definitely a stressful time, which I think, you know, in terms of like, you know, food, it became very difficult," she added.

Sims explained that she comes from a "very Southern" family who constantly cook and eat, so the transition into modeling was not easy.

"It went from that to basically, I wouldn't say ‘starving myself,’ but pretty much," she said. "So it was such a drastic - I had a lot of support from my mom and my dad, but it was hard."

"I think you don't know what you know until you know," she said. "I was very lucky to get too deep. I mean I got pretty thin because of the pressure - the pressure of being sent back home … you become very disciplined."

In 2023, the "Vegas" star shared on her Instagram stories that one of her go-to's for maintaining her physique is bone broth.

She wrote, "Anti-ageing [sic], good for digestion and gut, helps my joints after workouts, better sleep... this has been game changing for me."

In the video, she also showed herself drinking lentil soup, which she says is "in and of itself a drink," ice water, chai and a glass of rose, which happens to be from Cameron Diaz’s line of wines.

"Have a little rose lunch now and then," she said.

The former Sports Illustrated model is married to Netflix executive Scott Stuber. The couple have three children: Brooks Alan, 11, Scarlett May, 8, and Grey Douglas, 7.

Sims previously told Fox News Digital that decided to take a break from Hollywood when her kids were still young so she could focus more on her family.

"You know, I started older," Sims explained. "I had my first baby when I was 39… I’ve done a lot in a very short amount of time. It’s like a record. Three kids in five years. But I think because I was older and I met my Prince Charming a little bit later in life that I definitely had to buckle down… We weren’t able to have a real family if I didn’t take a little bit of a step back in my career."