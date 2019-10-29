Miranda Lambert says Pistol Annies bandmates secretly arranged for her to meet husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert revealed that her bandmates were responsible for introducing her to her now-husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

Lambert said in a new interview that Pistol Annies members Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley were directly involved in arranging the meeting between the country star and the New York City police officer.

“I met my husband doing press for the Pistol Annies record, this time last year,” Lambert told The New York Times. “Our record came out the day after Halloween, and we did 'Good Morning America.' My husband was doing security there for the show.”

“My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone,” she further added. “They invited him to our show behind my back. They plucked him for me.”

The country star also shared that not only were her bandmates in on the secret but so was her security guard.

“My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, ‘He’s here. And he’s pretty,'” she said.

Two months after meeting McLoughlin, the couple got married.

Lambert announced the marriage in a surprise Instagram post on Valentine’s Day.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” the “Over You” singer wrote. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me. ❤️ #theone”

The couple first met in November and have been dividing their time between Lambert's Nashville home and McLoughlin's native New York City ever since.

Before meeting McLoughlin, Lambert briefly dated Turnpike Troubadours singer Evan Felker, who was married when they first starting dating in April 2018. Before that, she dated singer Anderson East. Lambert split from ex-husband Blake Shelton in 2015.