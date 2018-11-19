Pistol Annies detail new song that fans believe is about Miranda Lambert's ex Blake Shelton

When much-beloved female trio the Pistol Annies (composed of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley) returned to the spotlight with their first new album in several years, the women introduced the set with a playful—and a bit biting—lead single, "Got My Name Changed Back," which detailed the relief one feels when a divorce is made final.

Fans responded with overall delight; many of them relating their own similar feelings during difficult separations. "It’s important for us to talk about stuff that we’ve been through in our lives with a spin of humor," Lambert—who is divorced from fellow country star Blake Shelton—tweeted of the song, adding a video where the Annies explain the meaning behind its lyrics.

"I love to laugh," Monroe says of the lighthearted composition. "We wrote this song and I told them, 'Man, there's a lot of people going through divorces, and they can't find the silver lining, and they're going to be so happy when they hear this that they'll wanna dance, maybe smile for the first time in a while."

"Reclaiming your humor after you've been so sad," agrees Lambert. "To me it's celebrating reclaiming part of yourself. You, your name."

"[The] original last name is always important to a girl," observes Monroe. "So it's like, 'Got it changed back. Back to myself!'"

Although the song is widely speculated by fans to be about Lambert's divorce, it should be remembered that Presley (although now happily married and pregnant with her second child) also went through a divorce. "Got My Name Changed Back" is the first single from the group's new album Interstate Gospel, which was released Nov. 2.