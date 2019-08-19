Miranda Lambert gets candid about new song 'Bluebird': 'It makes me feel hopeful'

Miranda Lambert recently dropped her newest single, "Bluebird" — and now the Grammy award-winning superstar is getting candid about the inspiration behind the track.

The song, which will be featured on her upcoming album "Wildcard" due out in November, has one "definite Miranda line" according to Lambert. In the tune, the 35-year-old sings: "And if love keeps giving me lemons; I just mix 'em in my drink."

“That was a definite Miranda line because that’s what I do,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “You can’t stay in the moment that’s not good for you."

Lambert added with a laugh: "If you keep missing, you have to just keep trying and you know, also, 'Cheetos help, so we’re good.'"

"Bluebird" – like the previously released "Mess With My Head" – was co-written with Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby. According to the news outlet, part of the inspiration for the tune was Dick's admiration for a Charles Bukowski poem that references keeping a bluebird in your heart.

“We kind of went off of that," Lambert explained. "And this song, something about it makes me feel hopeful. It’s not too cheery. It’s got this undertow of like “S—‘s gonna happen, but it’s gonna be OK.”

The song is also a reflection of Lambert's feelings, but with an artistic twist, per Entertainment Weekly.

“I think that I do that kind of subconsciously,” Lambert said. “Because really it’s my truth, I’m just saying it in a different way. Everything I’ve ever lived through is in my music. Thirty-four had some bumps. Every year has some bumps."

She continued: "The way that I say it is how I feel about it, and how I actually treat it. I don’t live in the moment that’s not good [for me]. Somehow, I just move forward.”

Her other recently released song, "It All Comes Out in the Wash," has a similar vibe.

“There’s a common theme in this record and it’s like ‘When something gets bad, you can get out of it and move forward and be better,'" Lambert explained. "Feeling it in the moment is okay too, just taking it in and saying ‘I’m gonna learn from this, next.’ I’ve done that. At 35 so far, I’ve lived a lot of life and I’ve written it all down.”

"It All Comes Out in the Wash" quickly soared to the No. 1 spot as the most added single on country radio for the week when Lambert released it, back in July.

The accolade was a huge milestone for Lambert as she achieved the best opening week in her career since starting out in the industry in the early 2000s.

"It has been a crazy ride," Lambert previously told Fox News about how it feels to accomplish the major feat in her life now. "Some days I feel like I’ve been doing it forever and some days I feel like I’m just getting started. But I love what I do and I’m so blessed to get to do music for a living," she added.

Another teaser fans can expect when her record drops?

"A duet!" Lambert told us. "One of my favorite songs on the record. And some little hidden messages."