Miranda Lambert fires back at online troll who questioned her marriage with a clever, sarcastic jab

Miranda Lambert had a clever response to an online commenter that suggested her marriage to husband Brendan McLoughlin won’t last.

The “Tin Man” singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet video of her husband, an NYPD officer, cooking buttermilk fried chicken on a cast-iron skillet outside along with a Boomerang of herself holding up one of the yummy pieces and doing a little dance.

“I’m sweet tea sippin’ on the front porch sittin’ while my hubby fries chicken and I’m pickin’ these straaangs,” she captioned the post. “FYI The New Yorker took to the cast iron skillet just fine!”

Despite the sweet moment, one negative commenter took a jab at the happy couple in the comments of the post.

“Won’t last,” one person wrote (via Us Weekly).

The comment was clearly making the point that the singer’s whirlwind romance with McLoughlin, who is currently on a leave of absence from the NYPD, won’t go on for much longer before they split. Undeterred, Lambert shot back a cheeky, sarcastic response.

“Sure won’t! I’m gonna eat every piece of it! Can’t waste chicken!” she mocked.

Lambert first told fans she tied the knot with McLoughlin in February, revealing they wed in a secret ceremony the previous month. The couple first met in November 2018, and have since divided their time between Lambert's Nashville home and McLoughlin's NYC residence ever since.

"We have the best of both worlds," she told Extra in June. "We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget, then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I’m enjoying the balance."