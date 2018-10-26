Miranda Lambert kicks fan out of Pistol Annies concert

Miranda Lambert spoke on behalf of the Pistol Annies and everyone at the Ryman Auditorium on Thursday night when she told a loitering fan she needed to get on up outta there.

The moment came during "Cheyenne," a tender ballad from the trio's upcoming "Interstate Gospel" album. A young woman had parked herself against the stage and was behaving as if the night was scheduled just for her. An usher tried to convince her to sit back down — or at the very least return to her row — but he wasn't getting through. So, Lambert stepped in.

"Alright, I'm not gonna have you stealing our show tonight. You're gonna have to go sit down," she says as the crowd cheers. You can watch it all go down in the video above. "This is our night right here, sorry."

It doesn't work. The band keeps playing as if they've seen this happen before, and the woman continues to sway as if in a sweet dream. A larger, younger, balder security guard comes to help, but he's not having much luck either. Finally, Lone Star Annie takes a sip of whatever she's drinking, hands Angaleena Presley her guitar and swoops in. After a few seconds spent talking to the woman, she grabs her by the hand and personally walks her out of the makeshift pit area.

The moment added spice to an already zestful mix of old and new PIstol Annies songs. They played six from their new album, with the rest coming from "Annie Up" (2013) and "Hell on Heels" (2011). They also included one cover song, a version of Elvis Presley's "Love Me."

"Interstate Gospel" will be released on Nov. 2. Pistol Annies will play two more shows in 2018, on Nov. 2 in New York City and Nov. 7 in Los Angeles.