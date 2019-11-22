Miley Cyrus split from Liam Hemsworth left him 'discouraged,' sister-in-law Elsa Pataky says

Elsa Pataky says her brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth “deserves more” following his split from Miley Cyrus.

Speaking with reporters at the Madrid launch of “Kissmas Time” by Women’s Secret lingerie, Pataky spoke about Hemsworth's publicized breakup and revealed how the actor is doing now.

“My brother-in-law, well, after a relationship where he dedicated 10 years, he’s discouraged… but he’s taking it well,” Pataky said. “He’s a strong guy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much more.”

Pataky later noted that Hemsworth has turned to her husband, his older brother Chris Hemsworth, for emotional support.

“Family is always there to protect you. He and his brother are so close and he’s really been there for him to give him the strength he needs,” Pataky told reporters.

“The truth is he is a doll, I adore him and he’s so handsome. I gotta say it,” she further noted. “The best thing is his sense of humor. He makes the whole family laugh.”

Hemsworth, 29, has remained relatively quiet after Miley Cyrus announced their divorce in August, after just seven months of marriage.

As the news of their divorce broke, Cyrus was spotted shortly after on an Italian vacation with reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter, who in turn had just split from her husband Brody Jenner.

Cyrus eventually split from Carter and is now in a relationship with Australian singer and model Cody Simpson.

Hemsworth has since then been romantically linked to Australian actress Maddison Brown.