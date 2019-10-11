Maddison Brown: 5 things to know about Liam Hemsworth's reported new romance

It seems Liam Hemsworth has moved on from his relationship with singer Miley Cyrus.

Just yesterday, Hemsworth, 29 was spotted holding hands with actress Maddison Brown.

Here are five things to know about the 22-year-old.

1. She's an Aussie

Like Hemsworth himself, Brown is Australian. She calls Sydney home, while Hemsworth and his brothers hail from Melbourne.

The two cities aren't particularly close, so they have their time in Los Angeles to thank for bringing them together.

2. She's an actress

Brown doesn't have many credits to her name yet, but her biggest is working on CBS' reboot of "Dynasty." She plays Kirby Anders, a steward's daughter.

She's appeared in 22 episodes of the show's second season and is set for at least three episodes in the coming weeks of the third season.

3. She's a model

Brown has posed for several different companies, including Calvin Klein and Vogue.

4. She's got some famous friends

Aside from Hemsworth, Brown has been associated with some big names in Hollywood.

She starred in the television movie "Strangerland" with Nicole Kidman, Hugo Weaving and Joseph Fiennes, and played a young version of Elizabeth Debicki's character in "The Kettering Incident."

Brown has also been spotted with several other big names in Tinseltown, like "Avengers" star Elizabeth Olsen.

5. She started acting at a young age

Currently only 22, Brown kicked off her career early in life. Her first IMDb credit is a 2004 television movie called "Go Big," which was released when she was only 7 years old.