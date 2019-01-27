Elsa Pataky rocks a bikini in Thailand with husband Chris Hemsworth

It makes sense that Chris Hemsworth plays a demigod when you remember that his wife, actress Elsa Pataky, has a heavenly body of her own.

The "Tidelands" star showed of bikini snaps from a Thailand getaway with Hemsworth, 35, this week.

Pataky, 42, sported an itsy-bitsy teeny weeny red polka dot bikini for her beach excursions.

The stunning blonde shares three children with Hemsworth, with whom she tied the knot in 2010.

Hemsworth made a cameo in another series of Pataky's snapshots in which she swims with fish, captioned, "Hanging out with the locals."

The bombshell tagged the Instagram account for Soneva, a luxury resorts company with locations in Maldives and Thailand.

While the couple enjoy warm climates, Pataky previously revealed that she and Hemsworth would never live in the city of Angels.

"It is my dream, I always wanted to be in a place like [Byron Bay]. Growing up I was very happy in nature, with animals, and I dreamed of living in a place where my kids can run around with no shoes on, surrounded by all kinds of animals — dangerous and not dangerous," she said.

"I'll never live in LA again. We will travel back there for work when we need to, but I can't see myself living in a city again."