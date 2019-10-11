Expand / Collapse search
Liam Hemsworth
Liam Hemsworth moves on from Miley Cyrus with 'Dynasty' actress

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 11 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Liam Hemsworth is taking a piece of advice from ex Miley Cyrus when it comes to their very public breakup: the best way to get over it is to move on with someone new.

The Australian actor was spotted in New York City Thursday walking hand-in-hand with 22-year-old actress Maddison Brown, Page Six reported, citing TMZ pictures

Hemsworth and Brown, also from Australia, enjoyed an intimate lunch and a walk through the West Village.

Hemsworth, 29, has remained relatively quiet after Miley Cyrus announced their divorce in August, after just seven months of marriage.

As the news of her divorce broke, Cyrus was spotted shortly after on an Italian vacation with reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter, who in turn had just split from her husband Brody Jenner. She and Carter shared a brief romance before Cyrus was recently seen kissing Australian singer Cody Simpson.

The pair hasn’t shied away from rumors of a budding relationship.

Cyrus, who was hospitalized this week after suffering from tonsillitis, tweeted a picture of herself cuddling up next to the 22-year-old as he played the guitar.

Simpson and Cyrus were first linked in late 2014, but in 2015 Simpson told GQ Australia that they were "just mates."

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.