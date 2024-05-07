Met Gala 2024 after parties see Shakira, Kelsea Ballerini ditching gowns for stripped down styles

Stars wowed at the 2024 Met Gala on the first Monday of May as they walked the famous steps of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The theme was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," with a dress code of "The Garden of Time" inspired by J.G. Ballard's story of the same name. After appearing on theme for the event, many stars opted for different looks for the after parties.

Zendaya wore a total of four different looks for the night, wowing onlookers first with a peacock blue gown and headpiece, followed by a black gown with a lengthy train and massive floral headpiece.

Inside, Zendaya switched to a plunging white V-neck gown studded with glitter, before switching to her final look of the night, a steely blue halter gown.

Shakira went from a fiery red gown on the carpet to a white barely-there dress with major cutouts and a flowing train.

At Stella McCartney's star-studded after party, Shakira joined Matt Damon, his wife Luciana Damon, Rita Ora, Cara Delevingne and Penelope Cruz for a group photo.

"Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney kept her black bob, but switched from her pale blue ball gown into a brown handkerchief top and matching pencil skirt.

Cardi B switched it up from a voluminous black gown – with a train that nearly swallowed the carpet and a tall head wrap – to a sleek red old-Hollywood look for the party she co-hosted with the brand, FWRD.

Kendall Jenner wore two different after-party looks, both white, in stark contrast to her dark Givenchy gown.

In one of her post-gala looks, she wore an ivory lace mini dress with matching heels. Her second ensemble featured a bright white corset bodice with wings, complimented by a flowing high-low skirt.

Rita Ora and Doja Cat pushed their already bold looks from the night even further for the after parties.

Ora swapped her beaded curtain gown for a mermaid-esque look, with a completely sheer top and large floral piece with beaded accents just covering her lower half, all paired with a white fur coat and wet hair.

Doja Cat swapped her own dripping wet red carpet look for a completely sheer body stocking look at nightclub tycoon Richie Akiva's birthday party.

The rapper also took a photo with singer Janelle Monae, who wore a wild, googly-eyed dress for the after party.

Kelsea Ballerini changed up her date night look with boyfriend Chase Stokes from a flowing, floral gown to a simple tan two-piece paired with an oversize blazer.

Lana Del Rey wore a similarly ethereal woodland gown for the ApresMet2 after party, but changed it up with a veil on the back of her hair, and lighter floral embroidery on the dress's bodice.

The "Born to Die" singer was also spotted hanging with Jaden Smith at the ApresMet2 party.

Lizzo went from her structured beige floral look, complete with unusual neckpiece, to a vibrant pink body suit.

She was joined by pal SZA as they attended the Casa Cipriani party.