ENTERTAINMENT

Met Gala 2024 after parties see Shakira, Kelsea Ballerini ditching gowns for stripped down styles

Zendaya, Kendall Jenner, and Sydney Sweeney also switched up their glam looks for sexier options

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Stars wowed at the 2024 Met Gala on the first Monday of May as they walked the famous steps of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The theme was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," with a dress code of "The Garden of Time" inspired by J.G. Ballard's story of the same name. After appearing on theme for the event, many stars opted for different looks for the after parties.

Zendaya wore a total of four different looks for the night, wowing onlookers first with a peacock blue gown and headpiece, followed by a black gown with a lengthy train and massive floral headpiece.

Inside, Zendaya switched to a plunging white V-neck gown studded with glitter, before switching to her final look of the night, a steely blue halter gown.

side by side photos Shakira and Kelsea Ballerini

After the 2024 Met Gala, stars like Shakira and Kelsea Ballerini switched up their looks to party it up in New York City. (Backgrid/Getty Images)

Four side by side photos of Zendaya's red carpet looks

Four photos of Zendaya's Met Gala looks. (Getty Images/Splash News)

MET GALA 2024: RED CARPET ARRIVALS

Shakira went from a fiery red gown on the carpet to a white barely-there dress with major cutouts and a flowing train.

At Stella McCartney's star-studded after party, Shakira joined Matt Damon, his wife Luciana Damon, Rita Ora, Cara Delevingne and Penelope Cruz for a group photo.

Side by side photos of Shakira at the Met Gala and an after party

Shakira switched up one sexy style for another with a barely there white dress at a Met Gala after party. (Getty Images/Backgrid)

Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso, Rita Ora, Cara Delevingne, Stella McCartney, Penélope Cruz, Shakira

Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso, Rita Ora, Cara Delevingne, Stella McCartney, Penélope Cruz and Shakira all gathered at McCartney's star-studded after party. (BFA)

"Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney kept her black bob, but switched from her pale blue ball gown into a brown handkerchief top and matching pencil skirt.

Side by side photos of Sydney Sweeney at the Met Gala and then an after party

Sydney Sweeney at the Met Gala and then an after party. (Getty Images/The Hapa Blonde)

Cardi B switched it up from a voluminous black gown – with a train that nearly swallowed the carpet and a tall head wrap – to a sleek red old-Hollywood look for the party she co-hosted with the brand, FWRD.

Side by side photos of Cardi B in a black flowing gown and a form fitting red gown

Cardi B ditched her massive gown from the Met Gala for a form-fitting red gown for the after party she co-hosted. (Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner wore two different after-party looks, both white, in stark contrast to her dark Givenchy gown.

In one of her post-gala looks, she wore an ivory lace mini dress with matching heels. Her second ensemble featured a bright white corset bodice with wings, complimented by a flowing high-low skirt.

Side by side photos of Kendall Jenner in black gown, white mini dress, and white dress with wings

Kendall Jenner rocked three looks on Met Gala night, her official gown for the carpet, followed by two different dresses for the after parties. (Getty Images)

Rita Ora and Doja Cat pushed their already bold looks from the night even further for the after parties.

Ora swapped her beaded curtain gown for a mermaid-esque look, with a completely sheer top and large floral piece with beaded accents just covering her lower half, all paired with a white fur coat and wet hair.

Doja Cat swapped her own dripping wet red carpet look for a completely sheer body stocking look at nightclub tycoon Richie Akiva's birthday party.

Side by side photos Rita Ora at the Met Gala and at a Met Gala after party

Rita Ora switched her beaded gown for a barely there ensemble, paired with a white fur coat. (Getty Images)

Side by side photos of Doja Cat at Met Gala and nearly naked at an after party

Doja Cat opted for a barely there sheer bodysuit for her post-Met Gala look. (Getty Images)

The rapper also took a photo with singer Janelle Monae, who wore a wild, googly-eyed dress for the after party.

Doja Cat and Janelle Monae posing together

Doja Cat posed with Janelle Monae, who rocked a wild googly-eyed dress after the Met Gala. (Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Kelsea Ballerini changed up her date night look with boyfriend Chase Stokes from a flowing, floral gown to a simple tan two-piece paired with an oversize blazer.

Side by side photos of Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes at the Met Gala and walking the streets of New York

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes made the Met Gala a date night. Ballerini switched up her look with a tan two-piece ensemble, paired with a blazer. (Getty Images)

Lana Del Rey wore a similarly ethereal woodland gown for the ApresMet2 after party, but changed it up with a veil on the back of her hair, and lighter floral embroidery on the dress's bodice.

Side by side photos of Lana Del Rey at the Met Gala and an after party

Lana Del Rey maintained a similar woodland look after the Met Gala. (Getty Images)

The "Born to Die" singer was also spotted hanging with Jaden Smith at the ApresMet2 party.

Jaden Smith walking alongside Lana Del Rey

Jaden Smith was spotted walking with Lana Del Rey at an after party, after his earlier appearance at the Met Gala. (Aurora Rose/WWD via Getty Images)

Lizzo went from her structured beige floral look, complete with unusual neckpiece, to a vibrant pink body suit.

Side by side photos of Lizzo at the Met Gala and an after party with SZA

Lizzo opted for a colorful bright pink bodysuit following her Met Gala appearance, accompanied by pal SZA. (Getty Images)

She was joined by pal SZA as they attended the Casa Cipriani party.

